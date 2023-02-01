LeBron James may be on his way to the most famous record in NBA history as he chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring mark, but that doesn't mean he can't hit a few different milestones along the way. James entered this season ranked seventh all-time in assists. He quickly passed the man who recruited him to the Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson, and that left him within striking distance of the top five.

Fortunately for James, getting to No. 5 virtually guaranteed getting to No. 4. Mark Jackson, formerly at No. 5, had 10,334 assists, and Steve Nash, formerly at No. 4, had 10,335. James passed both of them tonight when he reached his 10,336th assist on a Thomas Bryant dunk in the fourth quarter to move into fourth place on the all-time assist leaderboard.

In addition to the assists mark, James made a bit more history against the Knicks on Tuesday. He finished the night with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, giving him his first triple-double of the season. In the process, he became the fourth-oldest player ever to record a triple-double, trailing Elvin Hayes in 1984, Tim Duncan in 2014 and Karl Malone in 2003. With 106 career triple-doubles, James trails Jason Kidd for fourth place all-time by only a single triple-double.

James still has a ways to go if he wants to crack the top three on the all-time assists list. That slot is held by his contemporary and close friend, Chris Paul. As Paul is an active player, we won't know how many assists he will retire with. Both of them are chasing No. 2 Kidd, a former Lakers assistant who is also close to James, with 12,091. Both with likely get there eventually, but that's probably where their climbs end. John Stockton is the NBA's all-time assists leader at 15,806. The gap between him and No. 2 Kidd is bigger than the gap between Kidd and No. 12 Andre Miller's 8,524.

In the end, that leaves James with a realistic chance of eventually retiring as the NBA's all-time scoring leader and its No. 2 on the assist list. He will likely hit that first mark within the next two weeks. The assists will likely take several more years. Despite being in his 20th season, the 38-year-old James is showing no signs of slowing down. He was just named an All-Star starter for the 19th time, and was this year's top vote-getter. So, yeah, he still has plenty of basketball in front of him, and that means there are plenty of records that he can still break.