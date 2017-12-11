LeBron James and J.R. Smith offer support to bullied kid Keaton Jones
The Cavaliers players took a stand against bullying on social media
Bullying is not OK. LeBron James and J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers made their feelings on that clear when they saw a video of young Keaton Jones.
The video of Jones talking with his mother about bullying has gone viral across the internet, with multiple public figures offering their support and once in a lifetime chances to Jones.
Smith joined in by offering Jones a chance to attend a Cavaliers game the next time they're in Memphis. Later on, Cavs teammate LeBron James echoed his sentiment and used the moment as a chance to criticize anybody who thinks bullying is okay or bullies others themself.
It's cool to see people like James and Smith show their support on a public platform against a cause that effects children every year in drastic ways and is one of the leading causes in suicide
The statistics on bullying and suicide are alarming:
- Suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people, resulting in about 4,400 deaths per year, according to the CDC. For every suicide among young people, there are at least 100 suicide attempts. Over 14 percent of high school students have considered suicide, and almost 7 percent have attempted it.
- Bully victims are between 2 to 9 times more likely to consider suicide than non-victims, according to studies by Yale University
- A study in Britain found that at least half of suicides among young people are related to bullying
- 10 to 14 year old girls may be at even higher risk for suicide, according to the study above
- According to statistics reported by ABC News, nearly 30 percent of students are either bullies or victims of bullying, and 160,000 kids stay home from school every day because of fear of bullying
James and Smith are using their platforms, even if the cause isn't exactly a controversial one. Even the smallest bit of activism against bullying can be helpful in the long run.
