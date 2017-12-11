LeBron James and J.R. Smith offer support to bullied kid Keaton Jones

Bullying is not OK. LeBron James and J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers made their feelings on that clear when they saw a video of young Keaton Jones.

The video of Jones talking with his mother about bullying has gone viral across the internet, with multiple public figures offering their support and once in a lifetime chances to Jones.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

Smith joined in by offering Jones a chance to attend a Cavaliers game the next time they're in Memphis. Later on, Cavs teammate LeBron James echoed his sentiment and used the moment as a chance to criticize anybody who thinks bullying is okay or bullies others themself.

That’s a damn shame. Keaton if your around when we play in Memphis i would love to invite you to one of our games. Head up Champ! https://t.co/Moh9ObdgX8 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 11, 2017

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

It's cool to see people like James and Smith show their support on a public platform against a cause that effects children every year in drastic ways and is one of the leading causes in suicide

The statistics on bullying and suicide are alarming: Suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people, resulting in about 4,400 deaths per year, according to the CDC. For every suicide among young people, there are at least 100 suicide attempts. Over 14 percent of high school students have considered suicide, and almost 7 percent have attempted it.

Bully victims are between 2 to 9 times more likely to consider suicide than non-victims, according to studies by Yale University

A study in Britain found that at least half of suicides among young people are related to bullying

10 to 14 year old girls may be at even higher risk for suicide, according to the study above

According to statistics reported by ABC News, nearly 30 percent of students are either bullies or victims of bullying, and 160,000 kids stay home from school every day because of fear of bullying

James and Smith are using their platforms, even if the cause isn't exactly a controversial one. Even the smallest bit of activism against bullying can be helpful in the long run.