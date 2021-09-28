After several star players around the league either opted to keep their vaccination status private or explain that they weren't vaccinated for "personal reasons" during media day on Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James didn't walk around the question when he was asked on Tuesday.

"I can speak about myself, I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their families," James said. "I know that I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research, I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but my friends. That's why I decided to do it."

When James was asked that same question back in March about his vaccination status after many players around the league chose to get the shot, James said it was a decision he would choose to keep "private."

But now it appears he feels more comfortable talking about the matter. However, as far as advocating for others to also get the vaccine, that's a line he's not going to cross.

"You guys know me, anything I talk about, I don't talk about other people and what they should do. I speak for me and my family. That's what it's about," James said. "We're talking about individual bodies. We're not talking about something political, or racism or police brutality. We're talking about people's bodies and well-being. I don't think I personally should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods. That would be like me talking about if somebody should take this job or not. Listen, you have to do what's best for you and your family.

"I know what I did for me and my family. I know what some of my friends did for their families. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities, and things they want to do, that's not my job."

James could be hinting at a report from the Rolling Stone that said the league may ask him and Giannis Antetokounmpo to do public service announcements in support of getting vaccinated, but it's obvious LeBron wants no part in that.

As far as the vaccination rate of the Lakers, the team is expected to be at a 100 percent vaccination rate by opening night of the regular season. But reaching that point was "never a team discussion" according to James.

"We've given ourself another opportunity to be available to each other and that's what it came down to," James said.