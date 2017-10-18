LeBron says he'd love to play against his son in the NBA, but there's a catch

Basketball fans know well and good that there's only one LeBron James in the NBA. In fact, the Cavaliers' superstar will be the subject of GQ magazine's next cover story in which he's proclaimed "the greatest living athlete."

In that feature, though, the possibility of the NBA being home to TWO LeBron James is discussed. LeBron's 13-year-old son, LeBron James Jr., has been impressing on the court throughout his youth career, and there's a possibility he could also find his way to the NBA. Does the elder James think he can stick around in the league long enough to play with or against his son?

"I know I won't be able to play at this level forever," James said in the sitdown. "But to be washed and play … I don't know if I can play washed ... but I damn sure would love to stick around if my oldest son can have an opportunity to play against me. That'd be, that'd be the icing on the cake right there."

However, LeBron Sr. has no plans on allowing himself to be embarrassed by his own child on an NBA court. He made that very clear.

"I'll foul the shit out of him!" Lebron said, laughing. "I'd give him all six fouls. I'd foul the shit out of Bronny, man."

It's a pretty funny comment from the Cavs forward, but there's also little reason to doubt him when you remember how competitive he is on the floor. It's not inconceivable for that matchup to actually come to fruition in the future -- the elder LeBron, who is 32 years old, would have to stick around until his late 30s -- so Junior might want to keep practicing his free throws.