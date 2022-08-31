The Houston Rockets have unveiled their Hardwood Classics uniforms for the 2022-23 season. The uniforms have a green and gold color scheme, which pays homage to the franchise's beginnings as an expansion team in San Diego from 1967 to 1971.

After playing as the San Diego Rockets until 1971, the franchise moved to Houston later that year. Shortly after arriving in Houston, the Rockets altered their uniforms to their current red-based theme.

"Space exploration teaches us to boldly move forward, a common thread between both cities. As we move forward to the next generation of Rockets basketball, we bring back a classic to reflect where we came from," narrator Tobe Nwigwe, a Houston-based rap artist, said in the team's uniform unveiling video.

The video features Rockets guard Jalen Green donning the new green and gold uniforms.

According to the video, the team wanted to honor Hall of Fame players like Elvin Hayes, Calvin Murphy, Pat Riley and Rudy Tomjanovich, who played for the San Diego Rockets in the late 1960s and 1970s. After only winning 15 games in their inaugural season, the Rockets received the No. 1 pick in the 1968 NBA Draft, where they took Hayes.

Hayes would go on to become a 12-time All-Star after averaging 28.4 points to go along with 17.1 rebounds as a rookie for the Rockets. Shortly after unveiling the Hardwood Classics uniforms, the Rockets announced they will retire Hayes' No. 44 jersey.