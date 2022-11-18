A 2018 National Treasures Luka Doncic Rookie NBA Logoman Patch card has sold for $3,120,000, setting a new record for the sale of a basketball card at a public auction. According to the Dallas Morning News, the card was listed by PWCC Marketplace Premier Auction and was sold after a two week listing.

While the $3.12 million sale sets a new record for the highest price ever paid for a basketball card at auction, it should be noted that the record for private sale is much higher. The same Doncic card, which is autographed by the Mavericks star and features a patch from his jersey, was previously sold at a private auction for $4.6 million.

"When this card went to the block we purposefully avoided speculation on a price because this was an important moment for the market to decide on the value of Luka's best trading card. The card stood on its own merits and the market placed it where it belongs," read a statement by Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace " If you include private sales, Luka now sits between the high sales for LeBron and Jordan. The market confirmed Luka is in rare air in terms of collectability with this sale."

Doncic was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, and he has since developed into an early favorite for league MVP honors this season. Through 15 games so far, Doncic is currently averaging 31.7 points per game with a career-high 9.8 rebounds per game and 6.4 assists per game. Doncic also currently has career-highs in free-throw percentage (77 percent), and steals per game (1.8).