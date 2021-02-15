Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has elected to donate $10 million to help open two medical clinics in North Carolina. In an announcement from Novant Health on Monday, the health care system revealed they can now open new clinics in early 2022 in New Hanover County, North Carolina, which is where Jordan grew up.

This marks the second large charitable donation that Jordan has given for health care in the last two years. Jordan previously donated $7 million, which helped found two Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte.

"I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown," Jordan said in a statement. "Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life."

According to Novant Health, Jordan's clinics in Charlotte have managed to treat over 4,000 patients while also giving out over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

"This pandemic has exacerbated health equity gaps across our state, making our efforts to close them even more emergent. We look forward to standing these clinics up as quickly as possible to ensure all members of the community have access to necessary medical care" Novant Health President and CEO Carl Armato said. "We are so appreciative of Michael's unwavering commitment to help us bring affordable care to our communities that need it most. It's not only an investment in us as a partner, but it's an investment in each and every person that our clinics can reach."

Jordan has made it a habit of donating to charitable functions since retiring from the NBA. After the tragic death of George Floyd last May, Jordan revealed that his company, Jordan Brand, would donate $100 million over the next 10 years for "racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education."