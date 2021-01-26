Michael Jordan was the definition of excellence during his stellar NBA career on the hardwood. It's clearly not the only place where Jordan thrives. Last week, Jordan's fishing boat Catch 23 -- an 80-foot, $8 million convertible Viking sportfishing yacht -- won its first sailfish tournament at the 57th Buccaneer in North Palm Beach, Fla.

Catch 23, captained by Stetson Turney, and the team caught and released seven different sailfish. The sailfish tournament awards 200 points for each sailfish that is caught using live bait and 300 points for each dead-bait catch. Catch 23 only used live bait to attempt to catch their sailfish and outlasted 37 other boats during the two-day tournament, according to USA Today.

They ended up securing the trophy with 1,400 total points -- 200 points above second place finisher De-Bait-Able. Jordan actually caught two of those sailfish by himself.

Recently, MJ has proved to be an avid fisherman. During a tournament in June, Jordan caught a 442-pound blue marlin aboard Catch 23. Much like his career on the basketball court, Jordan still appears to be at the top of the food chain when it comes to the fishing world.