NBA free agency 2018: Chris Paul, Rockets agree to four-year, $160M max deal, per report
The guard seemed to confirm the news himself
Chris Paul will be staying in Houston. Right at the stroke of midnight, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paul had agreed to a four-year, $160 million max contract with the Rockets.
While he didn't confirm any of the terms, Paul himself seemed to acknowledge the deal, tweeting, "unfinished business... run it back."
This move shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as Paul was always expected to remain in Houston this summer.
We'll continue to update this story with more news as it comes.
