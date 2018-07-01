NBA free agency 2018: Chris Paul, Rockets agree to four-year, $160M max deal, per report

Chris Paul will be staying in Houston. Right at the stroke of midnight, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paul had agreed to a four-year, $160 million max contract with the Rockets.

All-Star Chris Paul will sign a four-year, $160M max contract to stay with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

While he didn't confirm any of the terms, Paul himself seemed to acknowledge the deal, tweeting, "unfinished business... run it back."

UNFINISHED BUSINESS...RUN IT BACK 🤘🏾🚀 pic.twitter.com/KwWcsp6lx6 — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 1, 2018

This move shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as Paul was always expected to remain in Houston this summer.

