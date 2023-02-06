1 Bucks If opponents weren't worried about the Bucks, for whatever reason, they should be now. Giannis Antetokounmpo refused to be denied in Thursday's comeback win over the Clippers, putting up an absurd 54 points and 19 rebounds, as Milwaukee has now won seven games in a row. Jae Crowder seems like the most likely addition before the trade deadline, but it remains to be seen if Phoenix is interested in anything the Bucks have to offer. 1 36-17

2 Nuggets The Nuggets rattled off three straight home wins to start the week, then punted Sunday's loss to the Wolves by sitting four of their five starters. It's no secret that Bones Hyland is on the trade market, and he's the most likely Nugget to be dealt before Thursday if Denver finds a deal it likes. 1 37-17

3 Celtics Boston pounded the Nets to start the week, then suffered a disappointing loss to the Devin Booker-less Suns as the team continues to miss Marcus Smart. Forward Grant Williams has reportedly received interest from other teams ahead of the trade deadline, while a reunion with a backup shooter like Kelly Olynyk might be useful in the Celtics' quest for a title. 1 37-16

4 76ers The old Power Rankings curse never fails. Just hours after being named No. 1 in last week's edition, the Sixers lost to the Magic by 10 at home to snap their seven-game winning streak. We accept partial responsibility. Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as a Sixer who could be out the door come Thursday, with reports that Daryl Morey has his eye on Utah forward Jarred Vanderbilt. If anything happens with the 76ers it will likely be on the fringes, however, as the core appears to be intact. 3 34-18

5 Clippers The Clippers were on the verge of a statement win on Thursday in Milwaukee, but they were run over by the Giannis Express. They're still playing well, however, beating the Bulls and Knicks in their other games this week. John Wall seems to be the Clipper most often mentioned in trade rumors, though they have multiple assets with mid-level salaries that could easily be moved. -- 30-26

6 Cavaliers Cleveland lost to the Heat to start the week, but bounced back with wins over the Grizzlies and Pacers. Evan Mobley has been excellent, averaging 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 blocks this week on 52 percent shooting. The Cavs already made their big trade this offseason, but bolstering their wing rotation by dealing Caris LeVert seems like the next move, with Blazers forward Josh Hart among the names mentioned in rumors. -- 33-22

7 Nets Yup, the Nets guard everyone wants to talk about -- Cam Thomas. The youngster dropped a career-high 44 points off the bench in a miraculous comeback win over the Wizards on Saturday. Oh yeah, and Brooklyn traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks too. The package they received indicates that they want to remain competitive while figuring out their next steps, likely in an effort to avoid a renewal of Kevin Durant's trade demand. They almost certainly aren't done dealing, but we'll see if they make their next move by Thursday or wait until the offseason. 2 32-20

8 Suns Phoenix won three games this week, including holding the high-powered Celtics offense to 94 points in Boston. The Suns reportedly dangled Chris Paul in a potential Kyrie Irving deal, which could have been routine negotiation with no intent to follow through, but it still gives the indication that Phoenix might be looking to make a more major move than simply swapping Jae Crowder for a similarly salaried piece. 5 29-26

9 Kings The Kings started off the week with wins over the Wolves and Spurs, but the offense fell off a cliff without De'Aaron Fox in losses to the Pacers and Pelicans. The second-ranked Sacramento offense scored just 104 points per 100 possessions in the two losses. As for the trade deadline, Harrison Barnes is generally the Kings player heard most often in rumors, though there's been no real indication that they're eager to part ways with the useful vet. 2 29-23

10 Knicks The Knicks lost at home to both L.A. teams this week, but beat the Heat and 76ers for solid victories. Cam Reddish seems to be the likeliest Knick to be gone come Friday, but the price can't be high after racking up DNP-CDs for the past couple of months. -- 29-26

11 Grizzlies The Grizzlies continue to struggle, losing three more games this week to make it eight of their last nine. We'll see if the recent skid makes them a little more eager to complete everyone's favorite fake trade for OG Anunoby. He could be the piece that takes them over the top in a highly competitive Western Conference. 3 32-21

12 Heat The Heat beat the Cavs to start the week before losses to the Knicks and Bucks to finish up their road trip. Miami is constantly lurking as a candidate to take a big swing at a star player like Zach LaVine or Fred VanVleet, but it could be more likely to see them try to get marginal help in the front court with someone like Kelly Olynyk or Jae Crowder. In any case, they seem primed to make some sort of move as they sit in the lower half of the Eastern Conference playoff race. 1 29-25

13 Timberwolves The Wolves split consecutive overtime games with the Kings and Warriors, then lost to the Magic before beating the white-flag Nuggets on Sunday. Depending on your perspective, D'Angelo Russell has either played himself into or out of trade discussions with an excellent last two months, averaging 20.7 points and 5.8 assists on 42 percent 3-point shooting. 1 29-27

14 Warriors Bleh. Another Steph Curry injury is likely to halt any momentum the Warriors thought they might be gaining, though most of the rest of the roster is healthy. Curry's absence isn't likely to change the Warriors' stance leading up to the deadline -- they reportedly aren't ready to relinquish any of their young players (Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody or James Wiseman) for moderate win-now help. History says they'll stand pat, but you never know. -- 27-26

15 Hawks The Hawks lost to the Blazers and Nuggets this week, with wins over the Suns and Jazz in between. Bogdan Bogdanovic is reportedly highly sought-after in the trade market, so it will be interesting to monitor how the Hawks proceed ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. -- 27-27

16 Mavericks The Mavs went 2-1 this week. Nothing else to talk about. Ha. The acquisition of Kyrie Irving to pair with Luka Doncic raises Dallas' ceiling significantly, though it still has work to do to put a championship supporting cast around them -- particularly on the defensive side. Whether it's in advance of Thursday's deadline or in the offseason, expect the Mavs to keep adding around their new superstar backcourt. 3 28-26

17 Pelicans The Pelicans went 2-2 this week, putting up 267 points combined in their wins over the Lakers and Kings -- the latter coming without Brandon Ingram, who had just put up 35 points in the win over his former team. New Orleans might make some moves around the fringes before the deadline, but the Pels have to be pleased with what they've seen from Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum when healthy. 3 28-27

18 Bulls After a home loss to the Clippers to start the week, the Bulls bounced back with wins over the Hornets and Blazers. With Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso, Chicago has plenty of players that should draw interest ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, so the Bulls are certainly a team to watch. 5 25-27

19 Trail Blazers The Blazers had a strong week, rattling off wins over the Hawks, Grizzlies and Wizards before Saturday's loss to the Bulls on a back-to-back. Portland can either be buyers, sellers (Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Josh Hart) or something in-between as the deadline nears, and what they do will say a lot about the direction of the franchise. 3 26-27

20 Jazz Only two games for Utah this week, who beat the Raptors and lost to the Hawks. The Jazz are as intriguing as any team heading into the deadline, with multiple veterans that could be attractive to teams around the league, including Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. They've performed better than expected this season, but that doesn't meant they don't want to cash in their assets in a seller's market. We'll see. 3 27-27

21 Raptors Toronto went 2-2 this week and made a little history in the process, finishing a seven-game road trip with a winning record for the first time in franchise history. The Kyrie Irving noise has recently overshadowed the Raptors, who have the pieces to pull off a blockbuster deal (or two) as Thursday's deadline approaches. -- 25-30

22 Lakers Barring injury (knock on every piece of wood available), LeBron James will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list this week. The other major event this week, the trade deadline, may not go as smoothly. Kyrie Irving appeared to be within grasp, but the Nets instead sent him to Dallas, leaving the Lakers as the main team to watch leading up to Thursday. On the court, they went 2-2 as Anthony Davis has looked great since his return, putting up 30.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this week. 2 25-29

23 Magic What a week for Orlando, who split with the 76ers before beating the Wolves and Hornets -- all on the road. Their success was marred by an altercation between Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers that led to a four-game suspension for Bamba and a one-game suspension for Jalen Suggs. In terms of basketball, however, things are going well for the Magic. 3 22-32

24 Thunder OKC started off the week with losses to the Warriors and Rockets, the latter being an embarrassing effort against a Houston team missing two of its primary offensive creators. They got revenge on Saturday, however, by putting a 32-point hurting on Houston and scoring 153 points in the process. The Thunder may make some minor deals around the deadline, but any talk of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being traded disappeared long ago. 8 25-27

25 Pacers The Pacers blew a late lead in a loss to the Lakers in Tyrese Haliburton's return on Thursday, then followed that up with a win over the Kings without De'Aaron Fox and a loss to the Cavs. Perhaps playing with a clearer head after signing his extension, Myles Turner has been a monster, averaging 20.3 points 12 rebounds and three blocks this week on 36 percent 3-point shooting. Buddy Hield may still be on the move, though there hasn't been much noise around him thus far. -- 25-30

26 Wizards Things got off to a good start for the Wizards this week with a win over the Spurs, but they ended quite poorly after relinquishing 20-plus-point leads in consecutive losses to the Blazers and the depleted Nets. Washington probably already made its trade by sending Rui Hachimura to the Lakers, but Kyle Kuzma has been a hot name in rumors, even if the Wizards appear to be committed to him. 8 24-28

27 Rockets The Rockets kept up their valiant effort with a win over the Thunder and a close loss to the Raptors, both without the services of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. Then, on Saturday in Green's return, they gave up 153 points in a 32-point loss to the very same Thunder. Go figure. Rookie Tari Eason had 12 offensive rebounds in the win over OKC, tying an NBA record. As always, Eric Gordon is the Rocket most likely to be traded, though it seems like that will never actually happen. 1 13-40

28 Pistons Detroit had its matchup with the Wizards postponed due to travel issues, and went 1-2 in its other three games. The win came against the Hornets, with Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey and Bojan Bogdanovic each dropping more than 20 points. With the trade deadline nearing, all eyes are on Bogdanovic, who could help a number of contenders down the stretch if the Pistons elect to deal him. 1 14-40

29 Hornets There was some hope that a return to health would propel Charlotte to a few more wins, but that didn't happen this week as they lost to the Bucks, Bulls, Pistons and Magic. The Hornets have an important decision coming up as to whether to trade some of their vets or hold onto their core. 2 15-40