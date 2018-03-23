NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell headed for rare Co-Rookie of the Year?
It almost seems unfair for either Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell to walk away from the season empty-handed
It's just not fair.
Whenever Ben Simmons starts to look like he's running away with the Rookie of the Year trophy, Donovan Mitchell comes along and scores 24 or more in three straight games. Whenever it looks like Mitchell has finally caught up to Simmons, the Aussie goes out and damn near averages a triple-double for the week.
If there's one absolute truth in the Rookie Rankings, it's that whenever Simmons is No. 1, Mitchell fans get irate, and whenever Mitchell is No. 1, Jazz fans voice their displeasure.
But here's the thing -- they're both right.
For the first time in recent memory, we actually have a tight, relevant race for ROY, and on top of that they're both leading teams that appear destined for the playoffs. It's really a matter of taste when it comes to the pair -- like picking chocolate or vanilla ice cream -- there's no wrong answer. Some are turned off by Simmons' inability to shoot or take the game over with his scoring, but an equal amount scoff at Mitchell's relative inefficiency and ball-dominant nature.
There's only one solution: Co-Rookies of the Year.
It's only happened three times in NBA history, and we haven't seen it since Elton Brand and Steve Francis tied back in 2000. Before that, Jason Kidd and Grant Hill tied in 1995 and Geoff Petrie tied with Dave Cowens in 1971. That's it. But If there were ever a year set up perfectly for another tie, it's this one.
There are enough people who feel strongly one way or another to cause a complete split in the voting. And to be honest, that's probably the best thing that could happen -- neither one of these guys deserves to walk away empty-handed. Mitchell has a slight advantage in the fact that his team is still fighting for a playoff berth, while Simmons and the 76ers are pretty much locked in. A couple big weeks to push his team into the postseason just might be enough for Mitchell to win Rookie of the Year.
To the surprise of no one, they're once again at the top of this week's Rookie Rankings.
|1
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: 1
|2
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: 2
|3
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: 4
Tatum's just starting to crack the surface of what he can do, so a little time without Kyrie might not be the worst thing for the rookie's development.
|4
Josh Jackson Phoenix Suns SG
Last week: 7
|5
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last week: 3
|6
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: Unranked
|7
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG
Last week: 5
|8
Frank Mason III Sacramento Kings PG
Last week: Unranked
|9
Luke Kennard Detroit Pistons SG
Last week: Unranked
|10
Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies SF
Last week: 9
