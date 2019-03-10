NBA scores, highlights, results: Kyrie Irving leads Celtics past LeBron James, Lakers; Trae Young posts first triple-double

The main event on Saturday night's NBA schedule was the latest meeting between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James when the Celtics visited the Lakers. Unfortunately, there wasn't much drama, as the Celtics cruised to a 13-point win to extend their winning streak to three games.

Elsewhere, the Kings got a big win over the Knicks, Trae Young got his first career triple-double, though the Hawks fell to the Nets and the Timberwolves outlasted the Wizards in overtime. Then, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks became the first team to 50 wins with another strong performance against the Hornets.

Irving, Celtics too much for LeBron, Lakers

Kyrie Irving was back in action for the Celtics, and had a big night to lead his team past LeBron James and the Celtics. Irving finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help the Celtics get their third straight win. On the other side, his old buddy LeBron James recorded a triple-double, finishing with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in just 28 minutes in the loss.

Bucks first team to 50 wins

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks cruised to yet another easy victory on Saturday night, beating the Hornets by 17 points. And with it, they became the first team to 50 wins on the season. The Greek Freak led the way in this game, finishing with 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Towns puts up another big night

Karl-Anthony Towns wasn't able to play in the overtime period of the Timberwolves' win due to a knee injury, but his work in regulation was phenomenal. Towns dropped 40 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, registering his third 40-point game in his last five outings.

Young gets first triple-double

Trae Young has come on very strong in the past few weeks, and he kept his hot streak going on Saturday night against the Nets. The rookie point guard recorded his first career triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in defeat.

23 PTS | 10 REB | 11 AST@TheTraeYoung records the second triple-double by a rookie in @ATLHawks franchise history! #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/AeOoiFS0Jq — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2019

Bridges gets way up for a slam

Miles Bridges didn't win the dunk contest at All-Star Weekend, but he won it on Saturday night in Milwaukee with this incredible put-back slam.

Kyrie goes behind-the-back on the break

Kyrie Irving got fancy out on the fastbreak against the Lakers. Taking the pass from Marcus Smart, he went behind his back to avoid the defender, then finished with a reverse layup.

Beal drains clutch 3 to send game to overtime

Bradley Beal has shown great resolve all season long leading the discombobulated Wizards, and that trend continued on Saturday night. Beal hit a clutch 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, but the Wizards couldn't get the win.

LeBron goes strong to the rim x2

LeBron James brought some early excitement to the Lakers' matchup with the Celtics by throwing down two big slams in the game's opening minutes.

KAT rocks the rim

Karl-Anthony Towns showed off his athleticism by driving strong to the rim and throwing down a big slam over Jeff Green, who tried to take a charge.

Young finds Carter for the slam

Trae Young is already one of the league's best passers, and he showed off his vision against the Nets. Spotting Vince Carter cutting backdoor, Young hit him with a perfect bounce pass through traffic and Vinsanity finished with the throwback jam.

Fox erupts for 30 points against Knicks

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox led the charge with 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting while also dishing out a game-high eight assists. Sacramento outscored New York 54-48 in the second half to earn the comeback victory.