Who's Playing
Boston @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Boston 18-5; Brooklyn 13-11
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets haven't won a contest against the Boston Celtics since Nov. 24 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Brooklyn and Boston will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 6 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Nets are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Brooklyn netted a 114-105 win over the Toronto Raptors this past Friday. The team accrued 72 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Brooklyn relied on the efforts of point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 27 points and five assists along with five boards, and power forward Kevin Durant, who had 17 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Miami Heat this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-116. One thing holding the Celtics back was the mediocre play of power forward Jayson Tatum, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 5-for-18, 14-point finish.
The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Brooklyn is now 13-11 while Boston sits at 18-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brooklyn ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. The Celtics have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the most points per game in the league at 121.6.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.30
Odds
The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 22 out of their last 36 games against Brooklyn.
