Paul George among NBA players to pour out support for Gordon Hayward after injury

Gordon Hayward suffered an awful injury to his leg on opening night. The result of his injury led to Kevin Harlan immediately shouting, "Hayward has broken his leg. Hayward has broken his leg." during the broadcast. He was stretchered off the court and and transported to a local Cleveland hospital where he'll be examined. The Celtics provided the following update on the severity of the injury:

After a medical evaluation by Celtics and Cavaliers medical personnel Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a fractured left ankle.

Shortly after the horrific incident in the opening quarter of the opening game of the season, the NBA world came out in support of Hayward for his injury. He likely has a long road to recovery ahead of him and few players understand that like Paul George.

Naw G! 😰 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 18, 2017

Former teammates of his from Utah came out in support as well:

Damn man! Praying for my guy G!!! — Trey Lyles (@TreyLyles) October 18, 2017

Damn... — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 18, 2017

The entire NBA world is in support of Hayward right now:

Wow...thats horrific...feel awful for Hayward — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) October 18, 2017

Praying for you Gordon Hayward, you’ll be back stronger than ever ✊🏽 #WeallBrothers — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) October 18, 2017

God bless G, you gunna be alright. Get well. Prayers with you — Aaron Gordon (@Double0AG) October 18, 2017

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏NO No No!!! Give him strength!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 18, 2017

No way... that ain’t fair... — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) October 18, 2017

I don't care what team you're on man times like this we come together that's unbelievable — Myl3s Turn3r (@Original_Turner) October 18, 2017

Worst part of sports! #prayers — Wesley Matthews (@WessyWes23) October 18, 2017

Even NFL players that are currently dealing with season-ending injuries chimed in:

Unreal bro. Prays way up! Heal up ! https://t.co/J3IjQ0lyVJ — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) October 18, 2017

Can't even put into words.

Gordon Hayward.

Feeling for you man.

Absolutely gut wrenching. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 18, 2017

There is nothing worse than seeing an injury take place, but one as gruesome as what Hayward went through is especially difficult to see. Hopefully he will have a healthy and speedy recovery.