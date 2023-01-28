Who's Playing

Houston @ Detroit

Current Records: Houston 11-38; Detroit 13-37

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit should still be riding high after a victory, while the Rockets will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between Houston and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday was not particularly close, with Houston falling 113-95. Houston was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Houston was forward Tari Eason (18 points).

Meanwhile, the Pistons picked up a 130-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Detroit's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, and point guard Alec Burks, who had 20 points along with five boards. Burks hadn't helped his team much against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Houston's defeat took them down to 11-38 while Detroit's win pulled them up to 13-37. Allowing an average of 120.30 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Pistons are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 4.5-point favorite.

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 13 games against Houston.