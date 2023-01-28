Who's Playing
Houston @ Detroit
Current Records: Houston 11-38; Detroit 13-37
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit should still be riding high after a victory, while the Rockets will be looking to regain their footing.
The contest between Houston and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday was not particularly close, with Houston falling 113-95. Houston was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Houston was forward Tari Eason (18 points).
Meanwhile, the Pistons picked up a 130-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Detroit's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, and point guard Alec Burks, who had 20 points along with five boards. Burks hadn't helped his team much against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Houston's defeat took them down to 11-38 while Detroit's win pulled them up to 13-37. Allowing an average of 120.30 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Pistons are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 4.5-point favorite.
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 13 games against Houston.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Houston 116 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 10, 2021 - Detroit 112 vs. Houston 104
- Mar 19, 2021 - Detroit 113 vs. Houston 100
- Jan 22, 2021 - Houston 103 vs. Detroit 102
- Dec 14, 2019 - Detroit 115 vs. Houston 107
- Nov 23, 2018 - Detroit 116 vs. Houston 111
- Nov 21, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Detroit 124
- Mar 22, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Detroit 96
- Jan 06, 2018 - Detroit 108 vs. Houston 101
- Apr 07, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Houston 109
- Nov 21, 2016 - Houston 99 vs. Detroit 96
- Jan 20, 2016 - Detroit 123 vs. Houston 114
- Nov 30, 2015 - Detroit 116 vs. Houston 105