Ray Allen claims in Florida court paper he was 'catfished' and stalked

Ray Allen claims he is a victim of catfishing and stalking USATSI

Former NBA player Ray Allen has filed a motion in an Orange County court to have a suit thrown out that accuses him of stalking. Allen claims that he is the one being stalked and harassed. Allen claims he was "catfished" by the accuser, Bryant Coleman, who impersonated multiple women to get closer to the two-time NBA champion, via the Associated Press.

Retired NBA star Ray Allen said he is a victim of "catfishing," and has asked a court to throw out a case where he is accused of stalking someone he met online. Allen filed an emergency motion in Orange County, Florida, on Tuesday, one day after Bryant Coleman told the court he is being stalked by the 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion. ... "Coleman pretended to be a number of attractive women interested in Ray Allen," read the motion filed on Allen's behalf. "Ray believed he was speaking with these women and communicated with them."

Allen claims that Coleman tried to blackmail him to keep everything private, but the deal was broken and Coleman continued to harass him online. He claims that Coleman has posted about his wife, children, and even tagged himself on Facebook posts in Allen's wife's restaurant to let him know he was there.

Allen last played in the NBA for the Heat in the 2013-14 season. He was rumored to be interested in joining multiple NBA teams after that, but he chose to call it a career instead. He's played for the Miami, Boston, Seattle and Milwaukee.