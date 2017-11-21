Ray Allen claims in Florida court paper he was 'catfished' and stalked
Allen has filed an emergency motion in an Orange County court in response to an accusation of stalking
Former NBA player Ray Allen has filed a motion in an Orange County court to have a suit thrown out that accuses him of stalking. Allen claims that he is the one being stalked and harassed. Allen claims he was "catfished" by the accuser, Bryant Coleman, who impersonated multiple women to get closer to the two-time NBA champion, via the Associated Press.
Retired NBA star Ray Allen said he is a victim of "catfishing," and has asked a court to throw out a case where he is accused of stalking someone he met online.
Allen filed an emergency motion in Orange County, Florida, on Tuesday, one day after Bryant Coleman told the court he is being stalked by the 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion.
...
"Coleman pretended to be a number of attractive women interested in Ray Allen," read the motion filed on Allen's behalf. "Ray believed he was speaking with these women and communicated with them."
Allen claims that Coleman tried to blackmail him to keep everything private, but the deal was broken and Coleman continued to harass him online. He claims that Coleman has posted about his wife, children, and even tagged himself on Facebook posts in Allen's wife's restaurant to let him know he was there.
Allen last played in the NBA for the Heat in the 2013-14 season. He was rumored to be interested in joining multiple NBA teams after that, but he chose to call it a career instead. He's played for the Miami, Boston, Seattle and Milwaukee.
-
Lakers vs. Bulls odds, expert pick
Larry Hartstein has been crushing NBA picks and just made a play for Bulls vs. Lakers on Tuesday...
-
Klay randomly interviewed on local news
He also apparently knows how to navigate the city risk-free
-
LeBron and Lue tired of talking minutes
LeBron's minutes are a common point of discussion this season
-
KG doesn't expect change with 1-and-done
Kevin Garnett thinks a one-and-done rule change would benefit schools more than anything e...
-
Who's the early leader for MVP?
The Warriors are light years ahead, but James Harden is off to a red-hot start with the Ro...
-
This is the new normal for Oladipo
Victor Oladipo is playing the best basketball of his career, and it all came together against...
Add a Comment