Houston Rockets guard John Wall has opted into his $47.4 million player option for next season, per Shams Charania, and the two sides are expected to come to a resolution on his future soon. Wall hasn't played since the 2020-21 season, as he and the Rockets came to an agreement that he would continue to sit out while the team worked on finding a trade partner to send him to a more competitive team.

That deal never came to fruition, and as the Rockets focused on developing young guys like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., Wall was essentially paid last season to remain in shape in the instance that he was traded. With him opting into the final year of his contract, the Rockets will once again have to try and find a trade partner to take him on, or discuss a potential buyout.

Though Wall is not the type of player he once was due to the injuries he has suffered over the years, there should be some interest in him across the league. However, with the high price tag on his contract, it may be difficult for Houston to find a trade partner to take on that deal. But if the two sides came to an agreement on a contract buyout, there would surely be several teams willing to take a risk on the five-time All-Star.

When Wall was healthy during the 2020-21 season, he averaged 20.6 points, nearly seven assists and 3.2 rebounds, showing that he can still be a highly productive player. In the right situation, he could still be an impactful player, but given that Wall hasn't been traded yet it feels like teams would rather wait for him to be bought out rather than trading for him and giving up assets for his huge contract.