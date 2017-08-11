San Antonio Spurs unveil new Nike uniforms with minor changes

The Spurs have consistently boasted one of the NBA's best jersey sets, rarely undergoing changes. Of course, it helps that they've been consistent title contender with their current design.

Their new Nike jerseys retain much of the same overall look. Their "Association" jersey is a slight re-design of the home white with the black away jersey becoming their "Icon" jersey. The only big change is the font of the name and number.

The side trimming changed. Previous jerseys had a very solid defined color, but these sets are much more subtle and display the white/black much more clearly. This, with the font changes, creates a jersey that is really nice to look at.