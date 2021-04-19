NBA legend Scottie Pippen shared the news on Monday afternoon that his eldest child, Antron, has died. He was 33. The cause of death was not given in the announcement.

The Hall of Famer wrote a heartfelt message about his son. Pippen said he was proud of who his son was and asked for thoughts and prayers for the rest of the family at this time.

Here's the entirety of Pippen's social media post:

"I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

Along with the caption, Pippen shared photos of his son, including images from his childhood, playing basketball, to his adult life. Many commented on the post with condolences and wished the family well.

Antron was born in 1987 and played college basketball at South Georgia Technical College and Texas A&M International University.