Sixers' Mike Scott allegedly gets into fight with Eagles fans at tailgate while wearing Redskins jersey

Sixers forward Mike Scott may be loved by Philadelphians, but he is a Washington Redskins fan and found out on Sunday that supporting his favorite NFL team is not that easy to do in Philly.

Scott organized a tailgate to hang out with some Eagles fans at the team's home opener and he wore a Redskins jersey. At the tailgate, an alleged fight broke out between Scott and some Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field. It was all aaprently caught on video (which includes NSFW language and graphic content).

The Philadelphia 76ers have released a statement regarding the altercation:

"We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

One fan reached out to Scott on Twitter and warned him that opting to not wear Eagles green could have consequences. Scott responded with, "What's gon happen."

Well, the video shows what happened, and now the Sixers are investigating the matter.

According to Deadspin, no formal police report of the incident has been made. Scott posted a photo on Twitter at the game and appeared to be fine and just ready to watch some football. He did have to watch his team lose to the Eagles, who after struggling and trailing significantly in the first half came back to beat the Redskins, 32-27.