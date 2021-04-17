Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry isn't just having a major impact on the court this season, he's also doing the same off of the court. Through the foundation that he formed with his wife Ayesha, Eat.Learn.Play., Curry has helped provide 16 million meals to children and families in Oakland that are at risk of food insecurity over the past year. You read that right -- 16 million.

"It's pretty crazy," Stephen said recently, via The San Francisco Chronicle. "We've been able to mobilize quickly. We didn't expect to have such an impact — we only launched a year and a half ago. But so many kids were hanging in the dark. It was alarming. "We are excited about the work we're doing but it's hard to celebrate because it means the need is so great. That's the dichotomy."

"It's unfathomable," Ayesha added. "It feels like we jumped from being an infant to being a ten-year-old with no in-between. We had to learn so quickly how to scale and how to think ahead." When schools began closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Curry took to Twitter to explain exactly how he and his wife planned to help the community through their foundation.

"The world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of the coronavirus," Curry said at the time. "We just found out that the Oakland school district is closing their doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on their daily services and try to help in any way that we can."

Curry also invited others to join them in donating (which you can do here).

"We're trying to do our part," Curry said. "Hopefully you can join the fight with us and have each other's backs as we go through this uncertain time in our community."

The Curry's have had an enormous impact on the Oakland community over the past year, and they appear to be just getting started. Hats off to them for using their resources to help others.