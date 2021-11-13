The five most exciting words in sports: Stephen Curry is heating up. After becoming the first player this season to score 50 points, which he did on Monday in a win over the Hawks, Curry put up 40 more on Friday in Golden State's 119-93 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

In the process, Curry hit nine 3-pointers

On his second 3 of the night, Curry passed Ray Allen for the most career 3s, including the postseason.

Curry added seven more triples to that number, and currently sits at 3,366 made 3s for his career.

Official records, of course, don't include postseason stats. But it won't be long before Curry passes Allen's regular-season mark. Including Friday, Curry has made 2,896 regular-season 3-pointers, second only to Allen's 2,973. Do the math, and Curry needs just 78 more 3s to claim the all-time throne.

Curry entered Friday making a league-leading five 3s per game. He has hit 21 over his last three games. At that rate, he could have the record well before Christmas.