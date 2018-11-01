Stephen Curry signs on to produce 'Emanuel' documentary on Charleston church shooting
The Academy Award-winning Viola Davis will also serve as an executive producer, per reports
About two weeks after his Unanimous Media company announced Stephen Curry would serve as executive producer for the upcoming faith-based drama "Breakthrough," starring Topher Grace and Josh Lucas, the three-time NBA champion has another project on his plate.
As Variety reported Thursday, Curry and Unanimous are joining Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis ("Widows," "Fences") as executive producers for "Emanuel," an upcoming documentary about the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The 75-minute film screened at the Heartland International Film Festival and will be shown at the DOC NYC festival on Nov. 14-15.
Its crew is "looking for a distribution partner for the film," Variety noted, "which is a big reason Davis and Curry came on board."
"The documentary highlights how a horrible tragedy can bring a community together and spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness," Curry said through Unanimous, per Variety. "Stories like this are the reason we created Unanimous and entered the entertainment space. I hope the film inspires others like it does me."
Unanimous Media was founded by Curry, CEO Jeron Smith and CCO Erick Peyton to produce TV, film and digital content mostly centered around family, faith and sports. The company announced a multiyear development and production deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment in April. "The 'Emanuel' documentary truly embodies Unanimous' core values," said Smith. "The shooting was intended to incite fear and hopelessness, but instead the victims and their families exhibited love and faith. This film celebrates their strength, and we couldn't be more honored to be a part of it."
