Stephen Curry signs on to produce 'Emanuel' documentary on Charleston church shooting

About two weeks after his Unanimous Media company announced Stephen Curry would serve as executive producer for the upcoming faith-based drama "Breakthrough," starring Topher Grace and Josh Lucas, the three-time NBA champion has another project on his plate.

As Variety reported Thursday, Curry and Unanimous are joining Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis ("Widows," "Fences") as executive producers for "Emanuel," an upcoming documentary about the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The 75-minute film screened at the Heartland International Film Festival and will be shown at the DOC NYC festival on Nov. 14-15.

Its crew is "looking for a distribution partner for the film," Variety noted, "which is a big reason Davis and Curry came on board."

"The documentary highlights how a horrible tragedy can bring a community together and spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness," Curry said through Unanimous, per Variety. "Stories like this are the reason we created Unanimous and entered the entertainment space. I hope the film inspires others like it does me."