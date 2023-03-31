Who's Playing

Denver @ Phoenix

Current Records: Denver 51-25; Phoenix 41-35

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will play host again and welcome the Denver Nuggets to Footprint Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET Friday. The Suns are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix netted a 107-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 29 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Denver received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 107-88 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Phoenix suffered a grim 126-97 defeat to the Nuggets in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Suns will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Odds

The Suns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Denver have won 20 out of their last 31 games against Phoenix.