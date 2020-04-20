'The Last Dance' documentary: Dennis Rodman's trip to Las Vegas highlighted in episode three

"The Last Dance" certainly lived up to the hype after the first two episodes aired on Sunday. The documentary series, which chronicles the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 season and their quest for a sixth NBA title, resumes next Sunday on episode three will highlight Dennis Rodman.

In particular, episode three of "The Last Dance" will touch on the time Rodman left the team in 1998 to take a short vacation to Las Vegas.

After Scottie Pippen returned from a foot injury that sidelined him for the start of the 1997-98 season, Rodman got permission from head coach Phil Jackson to take a trip to Las Vegas. Jackson asked if Rodman could return to the team within 48 hours and Rodman agreed to that stipulation.

However, 48 hours came and went and Rodman wasn't back with the Bulls like he had promised. That's when Michael Jordan made it personal.

"He did not come back on time," Jordan said, according to Yahoo Sports. "We had to go get his ass out of bed, and I'm not going to say what's in his bed, where he was, blah, blah, blah."

The quick version of the story is that Rodman eventually came back to the team. The details of exactly how they got Rodman back will be discussed during next Sunday's installment of "The Last Dance."