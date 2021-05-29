Who's Playing

Denver @ Portland

Regular Season Records: Denver 2-1; Portland 1-2

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in a playoff contest at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Averaging 119 points per matchup, the Denver squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Portland's defense is prepared for a test.

The Nuggets are hoping for another win. They managed a 120-115 victory over Rip City on Thursday. Denver's center Nikola Jokic was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 36 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists. Jokic's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 34 points.

Despite Denver winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Rip City as a five-point favorite. Denver might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Denver's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Denver have won 18 out of their last 33 games against Portland.

May 27, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Portland 115

May 24, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Portland 109

May 22, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Denver 109

May 16, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Denver 116

Apr 21, 2021 - Denver 106 vs. Portland 105

Feb 23, 2021 - Denver 111 vs. Portland 106

Aug 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Denver 115

Feb 04, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. Portland 99

Dec 12, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Portland 99

Oct 23, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 100

May 12, 2019 - Portland 100 vs. Denver 96

May 09, 2019 - Portland 119 vs. Denver 108

May 07, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 98

May 05, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 112

May 03, 2019 - Portland 140 vs. Denver 137

May 01, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Denver 90

Apr 29, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Portland 113

Apr 07, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 108

Apr 05, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Portland 110

Jan 13, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 113

Nov 30, 2018 - Denver 113 vs. Portland 112

Apr 09, 2018 - Denver 88 vs. Portland 82

Jan 22, 2018 - Denver 104 vs. Portland 101

Dec 22, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Portland 85

Nov 13, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Denver 82

Mar 28, 2017 - Portland 122 vs. Denver 113

Dec 15, 2016 - Denver 132 vs. Portland 120

Nov 13, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 105

Oct 29, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 113

Apr 13, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Denver 99

Jan 03, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 106

Dec 30, 2015 - Portland 110 vs. Denver 103

Nov 09, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 104

Injury Report for Portland

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Denver