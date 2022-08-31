Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry returned to Davidson College on Wednesday to officially graduate from the school, earning his diploma in a special one-man commencement ceremony that was part of a trio of honors he received. Curry was part of Davidson's graduating class this past May, but he could not attend spring commencement because he was competing in the NBA Playoffs.

Curry received his diploma, a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology, thus completing his education 13 years after he left Davidson to enter the NBA Draft following the 2008 season. Curry was then inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame, with his No. 30 jersey retired in his honor.

Curry's graduation coincided with his jersey being retired due to the fact that one would not come without the other: In 2015, Davidson stated that Curry's number would not be retired until he completed and earned his degree.

"Stephen Curry has on many occasions emphasized the importance of education, how much he valued his Davidson College experience and that he is committed to earning his degree," read a statement by Davidson earlier this year. "He needed to complete one semester of classwork. He re-enrolled at Davidson College for the spring semester and worked with two members of the Davidson faculty, a Stanford University professor and a UC Santa Cruz professor who taught Stephen when both were at Davidson."

The son of Charlotte Hornets legend Dell Curry and a graduate of Charlotte Christian School, Curry attended Davidson College in the Lake Norman area of Charlotte and became one of the great players in the history of the school's basketball program. Curry's legend at Davidson was cemented in 2008, when he led the school on a Cinderella run through the NCAA Tournament that brought the Wildcats all the way to the Elite Eight.

Curry remains the all-time leading scorer in Davidson history with 2,635 points, and he also holds school records for 3-point field-goals, single-season points, and 30- and 40-point games, among others.