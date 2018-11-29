Warriors' Stephen Curry responds to 9-year-old asking why his Under Armour shoes aren't made for girls

When 9-year-old Riley Morrison went on Under Armour's website to order a pair of Curry 5 basketball shoes, she realized the sneakers didn't come in girls sizes.

So she wrote to Stephen Curry himself.

Dear Mr. Stephen Curry, My name is Riley (just like your daughter), I'm 9 years old from Napa, California. I am a big fan of yours. I enjoy going to Warriors games with my dad. I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5s, because I'm starting a new basketball season. My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5s for sale under the girls section. However, they did have them for sale under the boys section, even to customize. I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5s, too. Sincerely,

Riley Morrison

As ESPN's Darren Rovell reported via Twitter, Morrison's concerns did not go unanswered. In the middle of his quest to return to the court for the Golden State Warriors, Curry penned a letter right back to little Riley, and he promised her even more than an update to Under Armour's website.

Hey Riley, I appreciate your concern and have spent the last two days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue. Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as "Boys" on the website. We are correcting this now! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly -- so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5s now and you'll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6. Lastly, we have something special in the works for International Women's Day on March 8, and I want you to celebrate with me! More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland that night! All the best! #RuinTheGame Stephen

Girl named Riley Morrison asks @StephenCurry30 why his sneakers don’t come in girls sizes. Steph responds. pic.twitter.com/C7SPIiMUlu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 29, 2018

It's safe to say Curry cared about Riley's comments -- and that Riley is an even bigger Steph Curry fan now.