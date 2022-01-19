Through 1 Quarter

The Golden State Warriors are flexing their muscles against the Detroit Pistons, showing why they were favored to win all along. Golden State is way out in front after one quarter with a 33-22 lead over Detroit. The Warriors took a hit to their ego on Sunday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Both Golden State and Detroit suffered losses in their previous contests, but Golden State is closer to making up for it. Golden State will have to keep the pressure on with three quarters left to go.

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Golden State

Current Records: Detroit 10-32; Golden State 31-12

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Golden State Warriors since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Detroit was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 135-108 walloping at the Phoenix Suns' hands. The Pistons were down 103-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Cory Joseph, who had 21 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Golden State as they lost 119-99 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The top scorers for Golden State were shooting guard Jordan Poole (20 points) and power forward Jonathan Kuminga (19 points).

The losses put Detroit at 10-32 and Golden State at 31-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pistons have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Warriors' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

Odds

The Warriors are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Detroit.

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Gary Payton II: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Draymond Green: Out (Calf)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Detroit