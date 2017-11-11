WATCH: Kyrie Irving exits game with bloody nose after elbow from Celtics teammate
Aron Baynes usually punishes the other team, but this time he accidentally caught Irving
Despite their tremendous start to the season, the Celtics have had some bad luck with injuries early on.
First it was Gordon Hayward's horrific season-ending injury on opening night, and Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum have all missed time as well.
The TD Garden held its breath again on Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets, as Kyrie Irving stayed on the floor after catching an inadvertent elbow from teammate Aron Baynes. Visibly bleeding from his nose, Irving was quickly taken to the locker room.
It was later announced that Irving was being evaluated for a concussion and would not return to the game. Horford missed his second straight game after being entered into the concussion protocol on Wednesday.
The Celtics entered Friday's game seeking their 11th straight win. Irving came in leading Boston with 22.0 points and 5.7 assists per game.
