Who's Playing

Memphis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Memphis 3-2; Minnesota 2-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet up at 11:11 a.m. ET April 29 at Target Center. The Grizz will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Timberwolves are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Tuesday. Memphis came out on top in a nail-biter against Minnesota, sneaking past 111-109. Point guard Ja Morant and power forward Brandon Clarke were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former almost dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists and the latter posted a double-double on 21 points and 15 boards.

Memphis is now 3-2 while Minnesota sits at a mirror-image 2-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies come into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 115.6. But the Timberwolves are even better: they enter the game with 115.9 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11:11 a.m. ET

Friday at 11:11 a.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won 20 out of their last 30 games against Minnesota.