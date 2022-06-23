After winning his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Great America. Curry was seen hanging out with his family at the popular Santa Clara, Calif. amusement park on Wednesday.

Like any successful athlete, though, Curry kept his eye on the prize. As if winning the 2022 Finals MVP wasn't enough, he decided to compete for some stuffed animals in Great America's 3-point shooting challenge. The challenge would appear to be easy for Curry because, after all, he is the same player who made 105 consecutive 3-pointers during a practice.

However, Curry quickly learned that Great America is a whole different level than the NBA.

Multiple videos of Curry's fun day at the amusement park appeared on social media, and some showed one of the best shooters in NBA history missing some baskets. The Golden State star decided to go on social media to clarify what happened.

"Something wrong with those rims!" Curry commented on Instagram.

Great America was only Curry's latest celebration. On Monday, he and the rest of the Warriors had their championship parade in San Fransisco with a crowd estimated to be more than 800,000. The afterparty seemed to be quite fun, too, as Curry was seen singing Bay Area rapper Too Short's "Blow the Whistle."

All these events must be exhausting for Curry, but he made sure to sneak in some "night night" in between it all.