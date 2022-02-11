Through 3 Quarters

Down five at the end of last quarter, the New York Knicks have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Golden State Warriors 90-82. New York has been led by power forward Julius Randle, who so far has posted a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Both the Knicks and Golden State suffered losses in their previous contests, but New York is closer to making up for it. At this point it looks like New York might take this one, but there's still plenty of time for a reversal of fortune.

Who's Playing

New York @ Golden State

Current Records: New York 24-31; Golden State 41-14

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 2-10 against the Golden State Warriors since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Knicks are on the road again on Thursday and play against Golden State at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Chase Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Tuesday, New York lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road by a decisive 132-115 margin. Despite the loss, New York got a solid performance out of power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds in addition to six assists.

Meanwhile, the Dubs have to be aching after a bruising 111-85 defeat to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The top scorers for Golden State were shooting guard Jordan Poole (18 points) and point guard Stephen Curry (16 points).

New York is expected to lose this next one by 9. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Knicks are now 24-31 while the Dubs sit at 41-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York has only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Dubs' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: MSG Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.35

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 12 games against New York.

Dec 14, 2021 - Golden State 105 vs. New York 96

Feb 23, 2021 - Golden State 114 vs. New York 106

Jan 21, 2021 - New York 119 vs. Golden State 104

Dec 11, 2019 - New York 124 vs. Golden State 122

Jan 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. New York 95

Oct 26, 2018 - Golden State 128 vs. New York 100

Feb 26, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. New York 111

Jan 23, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. New York 112

Mar 05, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. New York 105

Dec 15, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. New York 90

Mar 16, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. New York 85

Jan 31, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. New York 95

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Out (Back)

Otto Porter Jr.: Out (Rest)

Draymond Green: Out (Back)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for New York