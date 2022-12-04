Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Washington
Current Records: Los Angeles 9-12; Washington 11-12
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Washington Wizards are heading back home. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a loss.
Washington was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 117-116 to the Charlotte Hornets. Washington was down 107-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 33 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: this past Friday Los Angeles sidestepped the Milwaukee Bucks for a 133-129 win. Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis was on fire, dropping a double-double on 44 points and ten boards along with three blocks. AD has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games. Davis' points were the most he has had all year.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Los Angeles when the two teams previously met in March, winning 127-119. Will Washington repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.00
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won eight out of their last 13 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 19, 2022 - Washington 127 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Mar 11, 2022 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Washington 109
- Apr 28, 2021 - Washington 116 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Feb 22, 2021 - Washington 127 vs. Los Angeles 124
- Nov 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 16, 2018 - Washington 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Nov 09, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 28, 2017 - Washington 119 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 02, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 27, 2016 - Washington 101 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Washington 104