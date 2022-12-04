Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Washington

Current Records: Los Angeles 9-12; Washington 11-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Washington Wizards are heading back home. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a loss.

Washington was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 117-116 to the Charlotte Hornets. Washington was down 107-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 33 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: this past Friday Los Angeles sidestepped the Milwaukee Bucks for a 133-129 win. Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis was on fire, dropping a double-double on 44 points and ten boards along with three blocks. AD has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games. Davis' points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Los Angeles when the two teams previously met in March, winning 127-119. Will Washington repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.00

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 13 games against Los Angeles.