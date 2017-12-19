2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Kolton Miller has a well-rounded, franchise left tackle skill set

UCLA's Kolton Miller is the left tackle who's primed for a major draft rise over the next few months. The Bruins' blocker flashes outstanding balance for his size when moving backward and forward -- in pass protection and in the run game -- and is a through-the-whistle player who often overpowers defenders.

At 6-8 and 310 pounds with seemingly long arms, he has elite measureables.

Per Pro Football Focus, Miller allowed just 15 quarterback pressures (two sacks, eight hits, five hurries) on 544 pass-block snaps in 2017, which was good for the site's 10th-best Pass-Block Efficiency score among 121 qualifying offensive tackles. In a pass-happy NFL, Miller's pass-blocking prowess will likely be the main reason he's picked in the first round.

It's time to update the top 32 NFL Draft prospects with bowl season upon us. If you want to see our full prospect rankings, you can find them here.

Chubb is the pre-eminent edge-rusher in the 2018 class who checks all the boxes. Size. Production. Pass-rushing moves. Edge-setting strength. Athleticism. He is good.

James was unsurprisingly all over the field in Florida State's easy victory over Louisiana-Monroe, a rescheduled game from early in the season. His wide-ranging skill set should -- and likely will -- make him one of if not the first defensive back off the board in April.

Nelson will step into the NFL and instantly improve a team's run game, regardless of who's carrying the football. As a pass-protector, the Notre Dame star uses his strong base and balance to win much more often than not. And he's incredibly aware of blitzers.

Brown has taken an important step this season -- he's now able to get to small speed-rushers on the edge and, even if initially beat, push them past the pocket with a lot more regularity than he did in 2016.

Smith is everywhere, and seemingly always makes his presence known with a thunderous hit. His coverage ability is underrated too. He'll face an ultra-challenging test against the Baker Mayfield-Mark Andrews duo in the college football playoff on New Year's Day.

Fitzpatrick may not be the most refined cornerback to enter the NFL over the past five years, but he's among the most athletically gifted. He's as reliable as they come against the run too, which is an oftentimes overlooked aspect of playing cornerback in the NFL.

Jackson was magnificently better after his Heisman-winning campaign, and his staggering improvement has gone unnoticed by many due to Louisville's disappointing season coupled with the rise of Baker Mayfield. He's my No. 1 quarterback in this class, and I don't envision that changing.

Barkley will square off -- in essence -- against the Vita Vea-led Wahington defense in an intriguing Fiesta Bowl on December 30. Running between the tackles won't be easy. Barkley has the most special talent combination among all running backs in this class.

Hurst is the type of defensive tackle who earns the mega extensions in today's NFL. Low center of gravity, and explosive off the snap with keen awareness. I remember when Aaron Donald went into the pre-draft process as a consensus second- or third-rounder. He ultimately went No. 13 overall, and he's been the most dominant interior defensive linemen in football ever since.

Sutton is a No. 1 wideout in the NFL. He's big, physical, controls contested-catch situations, and is relatively dynamic after the catch.

11. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

In the Big 12 title game, Okoronkwo was stymied on more pass-rush attempts by TCU left tackle Joseph Noteboom -- who'll be a draft riser -- than I expected. However, the electric edge-bender made his presence felt as per usual with a handful of hurries on Kenny Hill

Guice isn't Barkley, but it's close. He runs with insane suddenness and end-of-run power. His vision is outstanding too. I'm pumped for LSU's bowl game against Notre Dame on January 1. Will be a good test for Guice and the Tigers offensive line.

Rudolph will see the fast Virginia Tech defense in the Camping World Bowl on December 28. If his shoulder injury was lingering down the stretch in the regular season, it should be close to 100 percent with all the time off. With a big bowl game and Senior Bowl, Rudolph can cement his stock.

Vea is already ridiculously strong and polished using his hands ... imagine him after a year in an NFL strength and conditioning program. [Insert Ric Flair "Woooooooooo" here]

Miller is a large, physically gifted offensive tackle who's been one of the bright spots on UCLA's line for the past few season. He's matured into a quality pass-protector who wins with length and footwork, which NFL teams will love.

16. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

All Washington has done at Oklahoma State is produce at a high level. Sure, the scheme has helped. But the most brilliant offensive mind couldn't simply scheme an average of 64 receptions, 1,296 yards, and nearly 11 touchdowns over a three-year span. Washington is the wideout who'll immediately inject a big-play element to the attack of whichever team drafts him.

17. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Rosen maaaay be done playing college football. I wouldn't mind seeing him one more time though ... against Kansas State's pass defense that's allowed 310.3 yards per game this season. Here's the book on Rosen: calm, rhythm pocket passer who checks all the boxes with his arm. Under pressure though, he's shaky, and bad decisions pop up more often than you'd like.

Jackson is a stifling man-to-man cornerback with plus ball skills. That's it. He should be a Round 1 lock.

Love definitely proved his grit to those who didn't think he was one tough SOB before the Pac-12 title game. His patience, stop-and-start ability and long speed will make him a blast as a feature back in the NFL. Hopefully his ankle is fully healed by the combine.

Darnold sneaks back into the top 20 with his big-play outing against Stanford. Yes, the Trojans leaned on the run game to beat the Cardinal, but when they needed a downfield spark, Darnold created it. He plays like a talented redshirt senior.

Okorafor is an offensive line coach's dream. He's enormous, with long arms, quick feet, and he consistently played with a balanced foundation.

Bryan isn't as twitchy as J.J. Watt but at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds with an array of pass-rushing moves, the comparison is actually quite logical. Bryan declared this week that he'll be entering the 2018 draft.

Ward was just named first-team All-American and rightfully so. He finished the year with 15 pass breakups, two picks, and repeated blanket coverage. If he was a few inches taller, he'd be a top-10 pick.

Williams might have the highest ceiling of any offensive tackle in the class, but a few hiccups in his injury-shortened 2017 put him at No. 25 for the time being. The pre-draft process will be vital for him.

Miller has been a mainstay in the "honorable mention" section all season. And although he's a small wideout, he plays big with his outstanding ball skills. Receivers who flourish after the catch and can win in contested-catch situations are typically successful in the NFL, regardless of size. Miller sinks a bit amid speculation that he's dealing with an injury. He plays with a shoulder brace.

Edwards isn't flashy, he just makes an impact at all levels of the field every game. On the season, he has 75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups. Many 3-4 teams will be enamored with the idea of him in the middle of their defense.

27. Arden Key, DE, LSU

Key has Myles Garrett-ian size, athleticism, and pass-rushing skills. It's just that he rarely puts everything together. Injuries played a role in 2017 after he was a monster in 2016 for the Tigers.

28. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

Right now, Jones seems to be the premier "value" pick at the running back position, particularly for a team wanting to invest an "early" pick on the backfield spot. He has serious between-the-tackles toughness, and his home-run hitting power is close to Bryce Love.

29. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

Andrews has been an explosive security blanket for Baker Mayfield all season. He has special talent at 6-foot-4 and 250-something pounds. Drops happen, but he's been a spectacular pass-catching option in Oklahoma's high-powered attack.

Oliver has No. 1 cornerback physical traits, especially his ability to run and change direction. After breaking up 13 passes in his first two seasons with the Buffaloes, he knocked away 12 passes this year.

31. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

Ateman has an overall grade remisicent of Brandon Marshall. He's big and plays up to his size with unmatched dominance at the catch point among college receivers. He demonstrated underrated yards-after-the-catch skills on a variety of screens in Oklahoma State's offense too.

The small-school sleeper with top edge-rusher capabilities, Davenport has gradually gotten better in each of his seasons at Texas-San Antonio, and that maturation has culminated with a 8.5-sack, 17.5-tackle-for-loss senior season for the 6-foot-7, 255-pounder.