2019 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs in first round, with Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray heading to NFC East
Four teams add long-term answers at QB, but the Broncos aren't one of them in Pete Prisco's first 2019 mock draft
Mock Draft 1.0 is tough to do. Free agency will dictate what teams really need to fill out their roster come April, which makes doing these early mock drafts so tough.
But you love them. My bosses want them. So here's Mock Draft 1.0, the first of many for me as we ready for the NFL Draft.
In this mock, I have four quarterbacks going in the first round, including Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, who said this week he will play football and not baseball. I have Murray going to the Washington Redskins at No. 15. He goes behind Dwayne Haskins (sixth to the Giants), Drew Lock (seventh to the Jaguars) and Daniel Jones (13th to the Dolphins).
Of course there's a long way to go, and much evaluation to do, so don't hold me to this mock. By the time the process is played out and it's draft day, we might not see two of these quarterbacks go in the first round -- although that is unlikely.
|1
Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
|2
Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
|3
Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
|4
Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
|5
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
|6
Dwyane Haskins, QB, Ohio State
|7
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|8
Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
|9
|Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
They got their quarterback in Josh Allen last year, so now it's time to get help around him. Williams could also play guard.
|10
Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
|11
Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida
|12
Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
|13
Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
|14
Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
|15
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|16
Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
|17
Yodny Cajuste, OL, West Virginia
|18
Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
|19
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
|20
Devin White, LB, LSU
|21
Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
|22
Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
|23
Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State
|24
From Chicago
Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
|25
Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
|26
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
|27
From Dallas
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
|28
Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
|29
Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
|30
From New Orleans
Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
|31
Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
|32
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Ranking all 34 WRs to know
Here's a comprehensive examination of the 2019 draft class of wide receivers
-
Twitter jokes about ripped D.K. Metcalf
You do not want to mess with D.K. Metcalf
-
NFL Draft: Ranking all 25 RBs to know
Here's a comprehensive examination of the 2019 draft class of running backs
-
Mock: RB in top 10, Eagles trade up
Two teams are moving up for a quarterback, but what about the Eagles? Plus, Josh Jacobs makes...
-
NFL Draft: Ranking all 13 QBs to know
Here's a comprehensive examination of the 2019 draft class of quarterbacks
-
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants get QB
The Giants aren't going to pass on a franchise quarterback in back-to-back drafts