2019 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs in first round, with Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray heading to NFC East

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

He's the best player in this class and it's too hard to pass on elite pass rushers -- even if it's not an overwhelming need for Arizona. Bosa will be a star.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

They have a lot of talented down players, but they need help on the edge. Allen would provide that. He is a player who really impressed in 2018.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

He might not play a position of major need for the Jets, but in this scenario he would be too good to pass up. He really came on strong in 2018 to vault up draft boards.

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

They have to get help up front for their pass rush. Gary would help in a big way, although he didn't quite have the year some expected in 2018 with just 3.5 sacks in nine games.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

They need to get help at corner to go with some of their younger players from last year. Williams will battle to be the top corner in this class.

Dwyane Haskins, QB, Ohio State

They have to get a passer at some point in this draft after passing last year to take Saquon Barkley. Haskins would seem to be a nice fit.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

They are moving on from Blake Bortles, and Lock is a guy they can develop if they sign a veteran passer like Joe Flacco. If they opt for a Nick Foles mega-deal, they could turn to the offensive line for help here.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

When was the last time the Lions had a good pass rush? With Ziggy Ansah a free agent, they need help and Sweat is that type of player.

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

They got their quarterback in Josh Allen last year, so now it's time to get help around him. Williams could also play guard.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Bradley Roby is a free agent who might not be back, which means they need help to go with Chris Harris Jr. Baker could push Williams to be this class's top corner.

Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida

They have to get better up front and Taylor is a power player who can do that. I see him playing right tackle for them.

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

They have to improve the outside rush and Polite has the speed to do that. They could also look to upgrade the interior of the offensive line at the guard spots.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

They have to land a quarterback of the future. With two already off, they settle for Jones, who was tutored at Duke by passing guru David Cutcliffe.

Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

They have to get bigger inside to choke off the run. Lawrence can do that and he will be a better pocket pusher than most think.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

With the uncertainty surrounding Alex Smith and his knee injury, landing a playmaking quarterback like Murray makes sense. They could also look to add a receiver here.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

Their offensive line had some major issues last season. Ford would be able to possibly play tackle -- his college position -- or move inside to guard.

Yodny Cajuste, OL, West Virginia

The Browns are solid on the interior of their line, but the tackles are still so-so at best. Cajuste could come in and provide immediate depth or push for a starting job on either side of the line.

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

Sheldon Richardson, who started 16 games, is a free agent. Oliver is a smallish defensive tackle, but he can get up the field and push the pocket.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

He is a talented player who could step in and start right away. In a division with Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson, they need to be better in coverage.

Devin White, LB, LSU

They need to get better at inside linebacker and this kid can fly. He would be an immediate upgrade on a unit that needs him in a big way.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Frank Clark is a pending free agent and even if he comes back they need more help rushing the passer. Ferrell has that look of a Seahawks edge rusher.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

They need to add an elite back to their run game to complement Lamar Jackson. Jacobs has that home-run speed to help the young quarterback.

Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State

Until they fix their offensive line, the team will be limited in terms of pushing for a Super Bowl. Dillard has great feet and would seem like an ideal player to start at left tackle.

From Chicago Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

They might be smart to use all their first-round picks on defense. Adderley would step in and add some range and toughness to the back end.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

They will likely lose Brandon Graham in free agency and they need to get a young pass rusher to go with Derek Barnett. Burns has big-time speed.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

They have to get somebody who can push the pocket inside. Wilkins was impressive doing that at Clemson. He would be a nice addition to a young defense.

From Dallas T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Jared Cook is a free agent and this team needs to get weapons for Derek Carr. After going defense with their first two picks, they would be wise to add a pass-catching tight end like Hockenson.

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

We saw their linebacker group decimated by injury last year. They need to get better all across the board at that spot and Wilson is a player who could do just that.

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

The back end of their defense had issues all season long. Even with Eric Berry back, they need a young, developmental player.

From New Orleans Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

He has the pass-catching ability the Packers thought they had in Jimmy Graham. A young threat in the middle of the field would help Aaron Rodgers and the passing game.

Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

They can talk all they want about their interior pressure, but they need help on the edge. With Dante Fowler a free agent, look for the Rams to address that early in this draft.