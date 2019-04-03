2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants triple down on Eli Manning, pass on QB, causing slide for top prospect

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma



For now it's impossible to go in a different direction, the buzz is just too strong as it relates to Arizona taking Murray No. 1 overall and then figuring out how to handle the Josh Rosen situation later. Either that or it's a heck of a smokescreen by the Cards.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State



And if the Cardinals do take Murray, it's a dream scenario for the 49ers, who suddenly get to snag Bosa and pair him with Dee Ford and DeForest Buckner (along with Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas) on the defensive line.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama



Pairing one Williams with another Williams to form a dangerous duo on the defensive line would manage to give the Jets a sneakily loaded defense.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky



The Raiders are clearly going to go with defensive additions in the first round of the draft (TBD if Jon Gruden can resist drafting an offensive player) and if they do so, grabbing Allen would be a nice haul in the four hole here.

Devin White, LB, LSU



Just an easy connection to make here. White fits the type of linebacker you would expect Todd Bowles to covet and there's a clear need here after the departure of Kwon Alexander, even if the team added Shaq Barrett and Deone Bucannon in free agency.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan



People will point to the production, but I think he checks all the boxes for what Dave Gettleman wants in a first-round pick. Huge upside, defensive lineman (if possible) and he's versatile in terms of where he can line up and play.

T.J. Hockensen, TE, Iowa



Tempting fate here by giving the Jaguars the option to draft Dwayne Haskins and let him learn under Nick Foles, but this Jags regime is too committed to winning right now to take a second option at quarterback. They're ride and die with Foles, so why not give him an additional blocker in the run game who doubles as a lethal seam buster?

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State



The Lions have already invested in the defensive line this offseason, signing Trey Flowers, but why not double down and go after another pass rusher to unleash alongside A'Shawn Robinson and Damon Harrison. Strength on strength.

Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida



The Bills could certainly go with defense here and they've got some in-house options on the offensive line, but it makes a whole lot of sense to get more protection for Josh Allen if you've got a guy like Taylor sitting there.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri



I get that John Elway's professed his love for Joe Flacco and says the aging veteran is just entering his prime. I think Flacco could be pretty good this year. But if Elway has a chance to get an insurance option as well as a future building block and he loves Lock as much as we think he does, he won't pass on him here.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State



I've been targeting this pick for a while now, and maybe it doesn't work because the Bengals don't see a quarterback here or because they need help on defense. But I think they're probably in the business for a new franchise quarterback at some point and a local product just fell in their lap.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa



Packers fans want this team to go after defense but if you look at their free agency splurge, they can afford to get Aaron Rodgers some more weapons. Also why wouldn't you want to add another matchup problem in Fant who can learn from Jimmy Graham (how to jump or something)? Give Rodgers all the weapons.

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston



A Bill Belichick protege getting a powerful lump of clay designed to wreak havoc on offensive lineman and get after the quarterback? It makes all the sense in the world. Miami has all kinds of needs too.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU



I know Falcons fans don't like them taking a cornerback, and I think they've got a pair of good starting guys right now, but they also need some depth at the position and Williams is a potential star. Dan Quinn isn't afraid to grab an SEC product either.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss



No brainer here for the WR-needy Redskins. They get a surprising drop from workout warrior Metcalf and give Case Keenum a straight line weapon who can hopefully ease the burden on their current No. 1 --*checks notes*-- Josh Doctson.

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson



The Panthers might be shifting to more 3-4 looks and they could use Wilkins as a 3-4 defensive end in those packages.

From Cleveland Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson



I don't think Dave Gettleman can pass up on this kid twice. And he just landed himself a pair of HOG MOLLIES. After rebuilding the offensive line in free agency and via trade, he's now rebuilt the defensive line in the draft. Squint hard enough and you can kind of like the Giants.

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama



The Vikings need help on the offensive line and they also want to run the ball, what better way than to add a former Nick Saban standout and a guy who surprisingly fell this far given earlier placement in most mocks.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State



The Titans are coming together kind of nicely but they still need an edge presence on that defense and Burns gives them just that, as a guy who can generate pressure as a 3-4 OLB.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan



Man this draft is deep. And the Steelers benefit greatly from it, snagging a sideline-to-sideline linebacker they badly need to help shore up the middle of their defense.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson



The Seahawks always do some odd things in the draft (and it works for them usually) but they don't have to overthink it here and simply add another talented piece to the front of their defense.

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State



There's no other way to slice it: the Ravens have to improve at wide receiver in the draft. And Butler gives them a guy who has not been consistent in college, but who also has been crazy explosive. He should fit right in with this offense!

Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State



Manna from the heavens here for Deshaun Watson, as the quarterback lands a pass protecting offensive lineman he can grow with and hopefully stay healthy with.

From Chicago Byron Murphy, CB, Washington



Pretty nice little haul here fort he first two picks: get a stud edge rusher and pick up a potential top-flight cornerback with a pair of first round selections.

Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State



Weird spot for the Eagles, who definitely don't NEED help on the defensive line. They're just in a good spot from a roster perspective right now, so why not grab a guy who is a top-10 talent, get a fifth year option on him and don't have to worry about rushing him back to the field. It's like the Sidney Jones plan but for the DL.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State



The Colts added Devin Funchess this offseason, but there's still room on the depth chart for a big-bodied wide receiver who can threaten vertically and win jump balls. Chris Ballard preaches toughness and Harmon is tough.

From Dallas N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State



Jon Gruden can't help himself. Sure he used a lot of capital on wide receivers in free agency but he needs MORE offense. Harry's actually a nice complement to Antonio Brown and if he's better than Amari Cooper it's only a bigger bonus.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State



The Chargers signed Mike Pouncey in free agency and it was a great find for them, but he's older and this is the final year of his contract. They can groom the next guy up, who happened to be born when Philip Rivers was in high school.

Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame



Maybe better suited for a 3-4? Doesn't matter, because the Chiefs will take the best defensive player on the board and a guy with some upside who can help disrupt on the interior for their defense.

From New Orleans Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State



You don't want a WR, Packers fans? In the immortal words of Jay Cutler, DOOOOOOOON'T CAAAAAAARE. Campbell's a burner and all of a sudden the Packers offense is terrifying once again.

Kaleb McGary, OL, Washington



With the return of Andrew Whitworth, the Rams were spared a potentially disastrous revamp of the offensive line. They need to get ahead of the curve and address it now.