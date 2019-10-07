2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals go Justin Herbert at No. 1 overall, Falcons bolster defense with top cornerback
The Bengals win the No. 1 overall pick sweepstakes and pick the Oregon quarterback over Tua Tagovailoa
We might want to erase the Miami Dolphins as the shoo-in for the No. 1 overall pick. The now Jay Gruden-less Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals will seemingly provide Brian Flores' club serious competition for that top selection.
And given that Justin Herbert is physically superior to Tua Tagovailoa, I seriously believe the Oregon passer could jump him to be the first player off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The draft order below is based on records and strength of schedule. Position rankings are based on my Top 32 Big Board.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
I have a feeling Zac Taylor would be more interested in Herbert than Tua Tagovailoa because of his more impressive physical talent.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
This is the prudent decision for the Redskins. Will they make it?
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
There is a now a serious race for the No. 1 pick that just a few weeks ago seemed like a lock to go to Miami. The Dolphins will gladly take Tua here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
This is the best combination of value and need for the Jets. Young is off to an unreal start in this college football season. Big, athletic, refined skill set.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
It's an Alabama pairing in South Beach. Tagovailoa and Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Falcons defense is, well, a mess. Okudah has been the best cornerback in college football. And he's big.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons is an alien of a linebacker prospect. He's a needed element on this Denver defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Cardinals will likely get things rolling on offense eventually -- they kind of did against the Bengals -- but the defense could use pieces everywhere. Delpit is a thumping, rangy strong safety prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Has Jalen Ramsey played his last down as a Jaguar? If he is indeed moved, Jacksonville will be in the market for a cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 10
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
GM Dave Gettleman loves building the trenches, and the Giants need more horses on the edge of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Chargers see shades of Tyrell Williams in Higgins, a tall downfield threat with strong hands.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Can't get away from this pairing. Eason plays with the opposite style of Marcus Mariota.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Gross-Matos has the looks of a future draft riser. He's a long, springy athletic and knows how to use his hands. The Buccaneers could use more juice on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Both the Browns right guard and right tackle spots are liabilities right now. Wirfs could lock down either spot.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Colts invested early in the secondary in the 2019 Draft, and they go in that direction again with Hall, who'd excel in Indianapolis' zone-based defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Cowboys have to get stronger on their defensive interior. Kinlaw is a 6-foot-6, 310-plus pound high-motor player with heavy hands.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Panthers still have a good defense but have problems in the secondary, especially at corner. Jackson is a huge, playmaking perimeter corner.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Rams defense is predicated on inside pressure from Aaron Donald. With Dante Fowler currently playing on a one-year deal and Clay Matthews near the end of his career, the edge needs to be emphasized early.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
The Vikings are positioned to take a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2020 Draft. Love is still raw as a passer but can make ridiculous throws with plenty of velocity from obscure arm angles and platforms.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 20
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The Raiders likely still want another talented receiver. Lamb can do it all, and he has great size for the position.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Gallimore's weight loss since last season has been hugely beneficial for him to begin 2019. He was a good all-around player in 2018 but has taken his game to the next level this year.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Two Oklahoma players for the Raiders in Round 1. Murray is Isaiah Simmons light.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Eagles have one of the NFL's best, deepest rosters, a lineup that has certainly been tested early. The cornerback spot is the weakest unit on the team.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault has battled injuries over the past two years, but when he's healthy, he's as scary of a size/speed/athleticism specimen as it gets at the receiver spot.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Same selection as last week. The Texans have to continue their investment in the offensive line for Deshaun Watson.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Syracuse • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Bills stay local and grab Robinson, an explosive, refined edge rusher to bolster their already strong defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
Russell Wilson does flat-out silly improvisational stuff every week. Even though that's the case, the Seahawks can't ignore the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Reagor on the Saints would be almost unfair. He's been held back by his quarterback play at TCU but is an electric mover.
Round 1 - Pick 29
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Chiefs absolutely have to build their secondary. Henderson is an experienced, twitchy corner who can play inside or outside.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
How about a first-round pick on the offensive side for Aaron Rodgers? With Johnson, think a taller version of Randall Cobb.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
McKinney flies around the field from the deep middle and is a willing run defender. He'd be a welcomed addition to an upstart defense in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Breeland is an athletic tight end with strong ball skills in traffic and plus yards-after-the-catch ability.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Draft QB Watch: Eason, Herbert struggle
The quarterback race in the 2020 draft left a lot to be desired this past weekend
-
2020 Mock Draft: Seniors-only projection
Here is how the NFL Draft might look if only seniors were allowed to take part
-
Ohio State defenders at top of Big Board
Ohio State owns the top two spots, and seven receivers are in the first Top 32 of the season
-
Draft prospects to watch in Week 6
Potential first round quarterbacks get some challenges in this week's college football slate
-
2020 Mock Draft: Saints, Vikes draft QBs
All told, four quarterbacks go in the first round along with eight Alabama players
-
Prospects who fit Le'Veon Bell prototype
NFL talent evaluators might find the next Le'Veon Bell in one of these draft prospects