2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals go Justin Herbert at No. 1 overall, Falcons bolster defense with top cornerback

The Bengals win the No. 1 overall pick sweepstakes and pick the Oregon quarterback over Tua Tagovailoa

We might want to erase the Miami Dolphins as the shoo-in for the No. 1 overall pick. The now Jay Gruden-less Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals will seemingly provide Brian Flores' club serious competition for that top selection.

And given that Justin Herbert is physically superior to Tua Tagovailoa, I seriously believe the Oregon passer could jump him to be the first player off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft

The draft order below is based on records and strength of schedule. Position rankings are based on my Top 32 Big Board

 Now, to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I have a feeling Zac Taylor would be more interested in Herbert than Tua Tagovailoa because of his more impressive physical talent.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
This is the prudent decision for the Redskins. Will they make it?
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
There is a now a serious race for the No. 1 pick that just a few weeks ago seemed like a lock to go to Miami. The Dolphins will gladly take Tua here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is the best combination of value and need for the Jets. Young is off to an unreal start in this college football season. Big, athletic, refined skill set.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
It's an Alabama pairing in South Beach. Tagovailoa and Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons defense is, well, a mess. Okudah has been the best cornerback in college football. And he's big.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simmons is an alien of a linebacker prospect. He's a needed element on this Denver defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals will likely get things rolling on offense eventually -- they kind of did against the Bengals -- but the defense could use pieces everywhere. Delpit is a thumping, rangy strong safety prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Has Jalen Ramsey played his last down as a Jaguar? If he is indeed moved, Jacksonville will be in the market for a cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 10
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
GM Dave Gettleman loves building the trenches, and the Giants need more horses on the edge of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chargers see shades of Tyrell Williams in Higgins, a tall downfield threat with strong hands.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
Can't get away from this pairing. Eason plays with the opposite style of Marcus Mariota.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Gross-Matos has the looks of a future draft riser. He's a long, springy athletic and knows how to use his hands. The Buccaneers could use more juice on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Both the Browns right guard and right tackle spots are liabilities right now. Wirfs could lock down either spot.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Colts invested early in the secondary in the 2019 Draft, and they go in that direction again with Hall, who'd excel in Indianapolis' zone-based defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cowboys have to get stronger on their defensive interior. Kinlaw is a 6-foot-6, 310-plus pound high-motor player with heavy hands.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Lamar Jackson CB
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Panthers still have a good defense but have problems in the secondary, especially at corner. Jackson is a huge, playmaking perimeter corner.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Carlos Basham Jr. DL
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Rams defense is predicated on inside pressure from Aaron Donald. With Dante Fowler currently playing on a one-year deal and Clay Matthews near the end of his career, the edge needs to be emphasized early.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
The Vikings are positioned to take a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2020 Draft. Love is still raw as a passer but can make ridiculous throws with plenty of velocity from obscure arm angles and platforms.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 20
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Raiders likely still want another talented receiver. Lamb can do it all, and he has great size for the position.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Gallimore's weight loss since last season has been hugely beneficial for him to begin 2019. He was a good all-around player in 2018 but has taken his game to the next level this year.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
Two Oklahoma players for the Raiders in Round 1. Murray is Isaiah Simmons light.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Eagles have one of the NFL's best, deepest rosters, a lineup that has certainly been tested early. The cornerback spot is the weakest unit on the team.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
Shenault has battled injuries over the past two years, but when he's healthy, he's as scary of a size/speed/athleticism specimen as it gets at the receiver spot.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
Same selection as last week. The Texans have to continue their investment in the offensive line for Deshaun Watson.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alton Robinson DL
Syracuse • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bills stay local and grab Robinson, an explosive, refined edge rusher to bolster their already strong defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Russell Wilson does flat-out silly improvisational stuff every week. Even though that's the case, the Seahawks can't ignore the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
6th
Reagor on the Saints would be almost unfair. He's been held back by his quarterback play at TCU but is an electric mover.
Round 1 - Pick 29
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
The Chiefs absolutely have to build their secondary. Henderson is an experienced, twitchy corner who can play inside or outside.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tyler Johnson WR
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
How about a first-round pick on the offensive side for Aaron Rodgers? With Johnson, think a taller version of Randall Cobb.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Xavier McKinney CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
McKinney flies around the field from the deep middle and is a willing run defender. He'd be a welcomed addition to an upstart defense in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jacob Breeland TE
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
Breeland is an athletic tight end with strong ball skills in traffic and plus yards-after-the-catch ability.

