2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals go Justin Herbert at No. 1 overall, Falcons bolster defense with top cornerback

Round 1 - Pick 1 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd I have a feeling Zac Taylor would be more interested in Herbert than Tua Tagovailoa because of his more impressive physical talent.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st This is the prudent decision for the Redskins. Will they make it?

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st There is a now a serious race for the No. 1 pick that just a few weeks ago seemed like a lock to go to Miami. The Dolphins will gladly take Tua here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This is the best combination of value and need for the Jets. Young is off to an unreal start in this college football season. Big, athletic, refined skill set.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 5 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st It's an Alabama pairing in South Beach. Tagovailoa and Jeudy.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons defense is, well, a mess. Okudah has been the best cornerback in college football. And he's big.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is an alien of a linebacker prospect. He's a needed element on this Denver defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals will likely get things rolling on offense eventually -- they kind of did against the Bengals -- but the defense could use pieces everywhere. Delpit is a thumping, rangy strong safety prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Has Jalen Ramsey played his last down as a Jaguar? If he is indeed moved, Jacksonville will be in the market for a cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 10 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd GM Dave Gettleman loves building the trenches, and the Giants need more horses on the edge of their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers see shades of Tyrell Williams in Higgins, a tall downfield threat with strong hands.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Can't get away from this pairing. Eason plays with the opposite style of Marcus Mariota.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Gross-Matos has the looks of a future draft riser. He's a long, springy athletic and knows how to use his hands. The Buccaneers could use more juice on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Both the Browns right guard and right tackle spots are liabilities right now. Wirfs could lock down either spot.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts invested early in the secondary in the 2019 Draft, and they go in that direction again with Hall, who'd excel in Indianapolis' zone-based defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys have to get stronger on their defensive interior. Kinlaw is a 6-foot-6, 310-plus pound high-motor player with heavy hands.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Panthers still have a good defense but have problems in the secondary, especially at corner. Jackson is a huge, playmaking perimeter corner.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Carlos Basham Jr. DL Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Rams defense is predicated on inside pressure from Aaron Donald. With Dante Fowler currently playing on a one-year deal and Clay Matthews near the end of his career, the edge needs to be emphasized early.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR The Vikings are positioned to take a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2020 Draft. Love is still raw as a passer but can make ridiculous throws with plenty of velocity from obscure arm angles and platforms.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 20 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders likely still want another talented receiver. Lamb can do it all, and he has great size for the position.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Gallimore's weight loss since last season has been hugely beneficial for him to begin 2019. He was a good all-around player in 2018 but has taken his game to the next level this year.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Two Oklahoma players for the Raiders in Round 1. Murray is Isaiah Simmons light.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Eagles have one of the NFL's best, deepest rosters, a lineup that has certainly been tested early. The cornerback spot is the weakest unit on the team.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Shenault has battled injuries over the past two years, but when he's healthy, he's as scary of a size/speed/athleticism specimen as it gets at the receiver spot.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Same selection as last week. The Texans have to continue their investment in the offensive line for Deshaun Watson.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Alton Robinson DL Syracuse • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th The Bills stay local and grab Robinson, an explosive, refined edge rusher to bolster their already strong defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Russell Wilson does flat-out silly improvisational stuff every week. Even though that's the case, the Seahawks can't ignore the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th Reagor on the Saints would be almost unfair. He's been held back by his quarterback play at TCU but is an electric mover.

Round 1 - Pick 29 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR The Chiefs absolutely have to build their secondary. Henderson is an experienced, twitchy corner who can play inside or outside.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR How about a first-round pick on the offensive side for Aaron Rodgers? With Johnson, think a taller version of Randall Cobb.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd McKinney flies around the field from the deep middle and is a willing run defender. He'd be a welcomed addition to an upstart defense in San Francisco.