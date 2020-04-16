2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots move up for Justin Herbert, Cardinals go rogue with wide receiver

Will Brinson's Mock Draft Version 4.0 indulges all kinds of rumors

We're finally here. One week until the 2020 NFL Draft. These are weird times in our country and it's been reflected in terms of the buzz surrounding this year's draft. But we're starting to see the rumor mill pick up some serious steam, with noise popping out about teams who want to trade up and teams who want to trade down. 

Behind it all is the consistent hum of the hilariously transparent smokescreen the Dolphins are running in order to convince everyone they don't really like Tua. 

We'll know the truth come next Thursday, but for now let's indulge some of the rumors we've heard over the last week or so. 

Alright, let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is just a formality at this point, barring an idiotic trade decision by another team.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Tua would be fun but the Redskins are more likely to do the safe thing, barring a trade down.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Trading will be tough on draft day this year, so the Lions might be forced to simply hang out and take the best option at No. 3. In this case it's a replacement for Darius Slay.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Dave Gettleman needs a plug-and-play guy who can help him win games and protect Daniel Jones right now.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This smokescreen stuff is garbage. The Dolphins want to take Tua, not Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Adding Simmons to that defense would give them a ridiculously stout group of talent to try and slow down Patrick Mahomes and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Feels like the Panthers are probably going to go defense and just let either Brown or Simmons fall to them. They need to get better against the run and Brown helps that.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
GM Steve Keim mentioned taking a wide receiver here despite trading for DeAndre Hopkins, and I'm not sure it's THAT crazy. Larry Fitzgerald is going to be gone and Kyler Murray needs as many weapons as he can. So let's get nuts!
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Feels like the Jaguars are going to try and double dip on defense in this draft in order to try and be decent on a side of the ball where they've lost a lost of talent over the past year.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Browns need a left tackle after getting Jack Conklin in free agency and land a big boy here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
No problem with a WR or an OL here for New York, but I'll lean OL knowing they can get WR help early in the second round.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Lamb is a perfect fit with the Raiders because of his catch and run ability and how he can fit in Jon Gruden's offense.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Let's just fill out all the rumors! Thomas Dimitroff made it clear he wants to move up, and rumor has it he wants to come up for CJ Henderson, who wouldn't have lasted much longer. There you go, TD. The 49ers would love Henderson but would vastly prefer to move down and acquire more picks.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tampa would love this scenario where they land a top-tier offensive lineman without trading up in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Ruggs is a perfect final (potential) puzzle piece in this Broncos offense with his deep speed serving as a nice complement to Courtland Sutton.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 16
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The All-Rumor Mock Draft! The Patriots move up from 23 to 16 to grab the Oregon quarterback, who took a surprising tumble down the draft board. I don't think we're going to see Bill Belichick give up a future first to move up, not with the questions about this team, but he can get seven spots up for cheaper than that. 49ers keep adding picks.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Plug n' play replacement for Travis Frederick, whose departure isn't being treated with the proper amount of concern.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
Getting a quarterback early means you better build around that quarterback after it -- that's what this pick is after the Dolphins used free agency to address defense.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The perfect landing spot? Love has all the upside in the world but probably needs a year sitting and learning a system, particularly one like Jon Gruden's. With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota in the fold but on cheaper deals (depending on playing time and roster status), Love can sit and wait here.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
8th
Hard to imagine the Jaguars not using at least one of these picks on a cornerback to replace Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
Justin Jefferson to the Eagles might break the record for most times one player has been mocked to the same team in a single offseason.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This pick could be used to replace Stefon Diggs, but I think the Vikings will double dip on defense with their picks in this first round to replace guys like Linval Joseph, who departed in free agency.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The 49ers get to move down a couple of different spots and land a player at a position of need. Don't be surprised if they aren't done trading.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
This is where the linebackers could start to fly off the board and it makes a ton of sense for the Saints to grab a guy with sideline-to-sideline speed like Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Mike Zimmer can never have enough corners from the early rounds on his roster.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
9th
Double dipping on the offensive line is a logical thing to do if you want to protect your young signal caller, especially if he's had injuries in the past.
Round 1 - Pick 27
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Seahawks always have the weirdest picks, but this one is pretty easy. Pure rusher right now, Chaisson can get better against the run but he can assist Seattle in its biggest need (pass rush) out of the gate.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Combo of need and value here for the Ravens as they get a linebacker in the fold to help secure a defense that is suddenly looking quite stout again.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
5th
Versatile defensive lineman who could pair nicely with what the Titans already have on that side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Feels too easy to give the Packers another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, but it makes a lot of sense. And Aiyuk gives them a great catch and run guy who can pair nicely with Davante Adams downfield threat.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
7th
He has the tools to be that alpha X receiver that Kyle Shanahan really loves to have and he pairs nicely with Deebo Samuel.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Easy trade down spot for the Chiefs but if they stay here, grabbing another defensive back would make a lot of sense.
