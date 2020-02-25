2020 NFL Mock Draft: Seven first-round trades as Raiders, Buccaneers jump into top 10

The Raiders land an impact defender, while the Bucs are one of two teams to trade up for a QB

It's mock draft season in the NFL, which means it's also mock draft trade season. After putting together an updated draft pick value chart based on trades made over the last five drafts, I'm ready to start firing away on potential first-round trades.

Below, you'll see the Raiders move up to land an impact defender, the Bucs hop into the top 10 to grab their QB of the future, and the Patriots and 49ers trade out of the first round altogether. One thing you won't see is teams jockeying to jump into the top five for Tua Tagovailoa, but that could change depending on how his combine medical checks go.

Are Joe Burrow's hands too small? What's the latest on CBA talks? Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends break down the combine and more; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

And now, let's get to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Nothing changes at the top, though I wonder what it would take to pry this pick from the Bengals. Would they trade it for all three of Miami's first-rounders? My chart says that's good value for the pick, but I can't imagine passing on the opportunity to land the LSU signal-caller.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Redskins land a star to build the defense around for the new regime. Young has an even higher upside than last year's No. 2 pick, Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
With Detroit needing plenty of help, it makes some sense to trade down and amass picks, but that's not going to help everyone keep their jobs. Brown will become a force on a Lions line losing multiple interior players to free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
This is a spot that's generally plug and play with your favorite tackle of the class, but what if none end up being worth a top-five pick? Okudah is an unquestioned top-five talent to come in and solidify a secondary that needs a No. 1 corner.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins land their guy at quarterback, and hopefully he won't be rushed into the lineup before he's ready, as Miami has a lot of work to do to build a competitive roster.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers need a QB, but more than that they need multiple upgrades on the offensive line. Wills can step in and start from Day 1, helping whoever the Chargers turn to at quarterback.
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simmons looks like a special talent, and it's worth it for the Raiders to sacrifice the 80th overall pick to move from No. 12 to 7 to land him. The Clemson product can be used in a variety of ways, but first and foremost he boosts a weak linebacker corps.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cardinals hit a home run with the Kyler Murray pick last year, but the defense needs work. Kinlaw showed his massive upside at the Senior Bowl and appears headed toward landing in the top 10.
  Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 9
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bucs pair the No. 76 pick with No. 14 to move into this spot for Herbert, boxing out other potential suitors for the Oregon quarterback. He should be a great fit for Bruce Arians' vertical passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Browns have to get better at tackle if the offensive is going to take the next step. Becton is a mountain of a man but doesn't move like one, and he's a guy you can stick at left tackle and feel good about.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets are in danger of losing Robby Anderson in free agency, and they have to give Sam Darnold a No. 1 option in the passing game. Lamb is the best talent in a deep class of receivers, someone who can immediately step in as the Jets' best weapon.
  Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Panthers move down, pick up an extra Day 2 pick for the new regime and still land one of the top offensive lineman in the class. Wirfs is talented enough to stick at tackle, but he could step right in and solidify the guard position in Carolina as well.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts' depth at receiver has been an issue in recent years, as the passing game falls apart whenever T.Y. Hilton is injured. Jeudy gives Hilton an excellent partner in the passing game to raise the ceiling of the offense.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jaguars move back and pick up a third-round pick before addressing their need at offensive tackle. The shine has come off Thomas a bit, but in a league where there aren't enough good tackles to go around, he should still be a high pick.
  Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 15
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bills can't afford to sit back and let the top pass rushers in this class come off the board, so they ship third- and sixth-round picks to Denver to grab the outstanding Chaisson before the Falcons get their hands on him.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons must do something to boost the defensive line, and Epenesa is a well-rounded talent on the edge who can immediately help get after the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
What the Cowboys do with this pick could largely depend on who leaves in free agency, but the safe call is to go with a versatile player in the secondary like McKinney, who can help at safety or cornerback.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Eagles' receiving corps was decimated by injury last year, and Ruggs give Carson Wentz an absolute burner to stretch the defense and let the rest of their talented pass-catchers work underneath. They sacrifice a fourth-rounder to make this move up the board.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Raiders get sniped for Ruggs, but still land an excellent receiver to build the passing game around in Higgins, a big target who can win in the red zone but also make big plays down the field.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Jaguars addressed the offensive line earlier, and here they get someone to step in and strengthen the line on the other side of the ball. Blacklock has all the tools to be an impact player from the interior.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Dolphins added their QB of the future earlier, and after landing an extra fourth-rounder to add more young talent to the roster, they get a potential left tackle of the future to block for Tua if Jones reaches his massive ceiling.
  Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
Rather than staying at No. 15 and potentially overdrafting a receiver in a draft filled with talent at the position, the Broncos add third- and sixth-round picks to move back before finding some young talent at corner to help replace Chris Harris if he moves on in free agency.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Colts package the No. 34 and 75 picks to move to this spot and land a new franchise quarterback for Frank Reich to develop. Love can sit behind Jacoby Brissett or another veteran signal-caller before taking over in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
Shenault is the type of receiver that can let Sean Payton get creative with how he's deployed, but no matter how he's used, he'll help take some pressure off Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Mike Zimmer loves drafting young cornerbacks, and you can argue that the position is one of their biggest needs this offseason. Gladney is a versatile corner prospect who can do anything you ask of him.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
How bad was the Miami run game last year? The Dolphins' leading rusher was Ryan Fitzpatrick. The guy with the most carries averaged just 1.8 yards per rush. While there are other more important positions on the roster, there's no denying a talent like Swift can help their offense.
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 27
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Linebacker is a big need for the Packers, so rather than risk losing their guy to the Ravens, they spend a fourth-round pick to jump a few spots and get Queen, who can step in and shine from the jump.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
4th
Even if the Ravens hang on to Matt Judon, there's a need for more talent in the front seven. Baun has pass-rushing chops but can also handle off-ball duties at linebacker, so he sounds like just the type of versatile defender Wink Martindale loves.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans have several corners scheduled to hit free agency, so it should be no surprise if they target the position here to add another talented player.
  Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 30
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Seahawks are no strangers to moving around the draft board, and here they slide back a few spots to pick up a fourth-round pick before selecting another talented defensive end to add to the rotation.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions front office should be going all in to build a contender ASAP, and that means packaging a fourth-rounder with No. 35 to go get a playmaker for the secondary. The 49ers have just one pick in the first four rounds, so they should be looking to trade back and amass picks.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
10th
The Chiefs should be in the market for a corner with this pick as multiple key players at the position are scheduled to reach free agency.
Our Latest Stories