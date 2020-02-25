2020 NFL Mock Draft: Seven first-round trades as Raiders, Buccaneers jump into top 10
The Raiders land an impact defender, while the Bucs are one of two teams to trade up for a QB
It's mock draft season in the NFL, which means it's also mock draft trade season. After putting together an updated draft pick value chart based on trades made over the last five drafts, I'm ready to start firing away on potential first-round trades.
Below, you'll see the Raiders move up to land an impact defender, the Bucs hop into the top 10 to grab their QB of the future, and the Patriots and 49ers trade out of the first round altogether. One thing you won't see is teams jockeying to jump into the top five for Tua Tagovailoa, but that could change depending on how his combine medical checks go.
Are Joe Burrow's hands too small? What's the latest on CBA talks? Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends break down the combine and more; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
And now, let's get to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Nothing changes at the top, though I wonder what it would take to pry this pick from the Bengals. Would they trade it for all three of Miami's first-rounders? My chart says that's good value for the pick, but I can't imagine passing on the opportunity to land the LSU signal-caller.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Redskins land a star to build the defense around for the new regime. Young has an even higher upside than last year's No. 2 pick, Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
With Detroit needing plenty of help, it makes some sense to trade down and amass picks, but that's not going to help everyone keep their jobs. Brown will become a force on a Lions line losing multiple interior players to free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
This is a spot that's generally plug and play with your favorite tackle of the class, but what if none end up being worth a top-five pick? Okudah is an unquestioned top-five talent to come in and solidify a secondary that needs a No. 1 corner.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
The Dolphins land their guy at quarterback, and hopefully he won't be rushed into the lineup before he's ready, as Miami has a lot of work to do to build a competitive roster.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Chargers need a QB, but more than that they need multiple upgrades on the offensive line. Wills can step in and start from Day 1, helping whoever the Chargers turn to at quarterback.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons looks like a special talent, and it's worth it for the Raiders to sacrifice the 80th overall pick to move from No. 12 to 7 to land him. The Clemson product can be used in a variety of ways, but first and foremost he boosts a weak linebacker corps.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Cardinals hit a home run with the Kyler Murray pick last year, but the defense needs work. Kinlaw showed his massive upside at the Senior Bowl and appears headed toward landing in the top 10.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Bucs pair the No. 76 pick with No. 14 to move into this spot for Herbert, boxing out other potential suitors for the Oregon quarterback. He should be a great fit for Bruce Arians' vertical passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
The Browns have to get better at tackle if the offensive is going to take the next step. Becton is a mountain of a man but doesn't move like one, and he's a guy you can stick at left tackle and feel good about.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Jets are in danger of losing Robby Anderson in free agency, and they have to give Sam Darnold a No. 1 option in the passing game. Lamb is the best talent in a deep class of receivers, someone who can immediately step in as the Jets' best weapon.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 12
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Panthers move down, pick up an extra Day 2 pick for the new regime and still land one of the top offensive lineman in the class. Wirfs is talented enough to stick at tackle, but he could step right in and solidify the guard position in Carolina as well.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Colts' depth at receiver has been an issue in recent years, as the passing game falls apart whenever T.Y. Hilton is injured. Jeudy gives Hilton an excellent partner in the passing game to raise the ceiling of the offense.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Jaguars move back and pick up a third-round pick before addressing their need at offensive tackle. The shine has come off Thomas a bit, but in a league where there aren't enough good tackles to go around, he should still be a high pick.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 15
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Bills can't afford to sit back and let the top pass rushers in this class come off the board, so they ship third- and sixth-round picks to Denver to grab the outstanding Chaisson before the Falcons get their hands on him.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The Falcons must do something to boost the defensive line, and Epenesa is a well-rounded talent on the edge who can immediately help get after the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
What the Cowboys do with this pick could largely depend on who leaves in free agency, but the safe call is to go with a versatile player in the secondary like McKinney, who can help at safety or cornerback.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The Eagles' receiving corps was decimated by injury last year, and Ruggs give Carson Wentz an absolute burner to stretch the defense and let the rest of their talented pass-catchers work underneath. They sacrifice a fourth-rounder to make this move up the board.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Raiders get sniped for Ruggs, but still land an excellent receiver to build the passing game around in Higgins, a big target who can win in the red zone but also make big plays down the field.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
The Jaguars addressed the offensive line earlier, and here they get someone to step in and strengthen the line on the other side of the ball. Blacklock has all the tools to be an impact player from the interior.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
The Dolphins added their QB of the future earlier, and after landing an extra fourth-rounder to add more young talent to the roster, they get a potential left tackle of the future to block for Tua if Jones reaches his massive ceiling.
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Rather than staying at No. 15 and potentially overdrafting a receiver in a draft filled with talent at the position, the Broncos add third- and sixth-round picks to move back before finding some young talent at corner to help replace Chris Harris if he moves on in free agency.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Colts package the No. 34 and 75 picks to move to this spot and land a new franchise quarterback for Frank Reich to develop. Love can sit behind Jacoby Brissett or another veteran signal-caller before taking over in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Shenault is the type of receiver that can let Sean Payton get creative with how he's deployed, but no matter how he's used, he'll help take some pressure off Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
Mike Zimmer loves drafting young cornerbacks, and you can argue that the position is one of their biggest needs this offseason. Gladney is a versatile corner prospect who can do anything you ask of him.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
How bad was the Miami run game last year? The Dolphins' leading rusher was Ryan Fitzpatrick. The guy with the most carries averaged just 1.8 yards per rush. While there are other more important positions on the roster, there's no denying a talent like Swift can help their offense.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Linebacker is a big need for the Packers, so rather than risk losing their guy to the Ravens, they spend a fourth-round pick to jump a few spots and get Queen, who can step in and shine from the jump.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Even if the Ravens hang on to Matt Judon, there's a need for more talent in the front seven. Baun has pass-rushing chops but can also handle off-ball duties at linebacker, so he sounds like just the type of versatile defender Wink Martindale loves.
Round 1 - Pick 29
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Titans have several corners scheduled to hit free agency, so it should be no surprise if they target the position here to add another talented player.
Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 30
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Seahawks are no strangers to moving around the draft board, and here they slide back a few spots to pick up a fourth-round pick before selecting another talented defensive end to add to the rotation.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Lions front office should be going all in to build a contender ASAP, and that means packaging a fourth-rounder with No. 35 to go get a playmaker for the secondary. The 49ers have just one pick in the first four rounds, so they should be looking to trade back and amass picks.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Chiefs should be in the market for a corner with this pick as multiple key players at the position are scheduled to reach free agency.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Burrow would 'show up' for Bengals
The projected No. 1-overall pick finally answered the burning question
-
Chase Young will not work out at combine
The Heisman Trophy finalist still plans on being in Indianapolis
-
Speedy safety won't run at combine
Davis is one of the top rated players in this year's draft
-
Combine weigh-in: Higgins, Kmet impress
Wide receivers and tight ends hit the scale Monday
-
Combine weigh-in: Love wins, Fromm loses
It was a big day on the scales for the talented but inconsistent quarterback from Utah State
-
Mock Draft: Colts get QB, Eagles get WR
We still don't know if the Colts are sold on Jacoby Brissett and it's clear the Eagles need...