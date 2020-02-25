2020 NFL Mock Draft: Seven first-round trades as Raiders, Buccaneers jump into top 10

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Nothing changes at the top, though I wonder what it would take to pry this pick from the Bengals. Would they trade it for all three of Miami's first-rounders? My chart says that's good value for the pick, but I can't imagine passing on the opportunity to land the LSU signal-caller.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins land a star to build the defense around for the new regime. Young has an even higher upside than last year's No. 2 pick, Nick Bosa.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st With Detroit needing plenty of help, it makes some sense to trade down and amass picks, but that's not going to help everyone keep their jobs. Brown will become a force on a Lions line losing multiple interior players to free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This is a spot that's generally plug and play with your favorite tackle of the class, but what if none end up being worth a top-five pick? Okudah is an unquestioned top-five talent to come in and solidify a secondary that needs a No. 1 corner.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins land their guy at quarterback, and hopefully he won't be rushed into the lineup before he's ready, as Miami has a lot of work to do to build a competitive roster.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers need a QB, but more than that they need multiple upgrades on the offensive line. Wills can step in and start from Day 1, helping whoever the Chargers turn to at quarterback.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons looks like a special talent, and it's worth it for the Raiders to sacrifice the 80th overall pick to move from No. 12 to 7 to land him. The Clemson product can be used in a variety of ways, but first and foremost he boosts a weak linebacker corps.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals hit a home run with the Kyler Murray pick last year, but the defense needs work. Kinlaw showed his massive upside at the Senior Bowl and appears headed toward landing in the top 10.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 9 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bucs pair the No. 76 pick with No. 14 to move into this spot for Herbert, boxing out other potential suitors for the Oregon quarterback. He should be a great fit for Bruce Arians' vertical passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Browns have to get better at tackle if the offensive is going to take the next step. Becton is a mountain of a man but doesn't move like one, and he's a guy you can stick at left tackle and feel good about.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets are in danger of losing Robby Anderson in free agency, and they have to give Sam Darnold a No. 1 option in the passing game. Lamb is the best talent in a deep class of receivers, someone who can immediately step in as the Jets' best weapon.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 12 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Panthers move down, pick up an extra Day 2 pick for the new regime and still land one of the top offensive lineman in the class. Wirfs is talented enough to stick at tackle, but he could step right in and solidify the guard position in Carolina as well.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts' depth at receiver has been an issue in recent years, as the passing game falls apart whenever T.Y. Hilton is injured. Jeudy gives Hilton an excellent partner in the passing game to raise the ceiling of the offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars move back and pick up a third-round pick before addressing their need at offensive tackle. The shine has come off Thomas a bit, but in a league where there aren't enough good tackles to go around, he should still be a high pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 15 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bills can't afford to sit back and let the top pass rushers in this class come off the board, so they ship third- and sixth-round picks to Denver to grab the outstanding Chaisson before the Falcons get their hands on him.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons must do something to boost the defensive line, and Epenesa is a well-rounded talent on the edge who can immediately help get after the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st What the Cowboys do with this pick could largely depend on who leaves in free agency, but the safe call is to go with a versatile player in the secondary like McKinney, who can help at safety or cornerback.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 18 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles' receiving corps was decimated by injury last year, and Ruggs give Carson Wentz an absolute burner to stretch the defense and let the rest of their talented pass-catchers work underneath. They sacrifice a fourth-rounder to make this move up the board.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders get sniped for Ruggs, but still land an excellent receiver to build the passing game around in Higgins, a big target who can win in the red zone but also make big plays down the field.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th The Jaguars addressed the offensive line earlier, and here they get someone to step in and strengthen the line on the other side of the ball. Blacklock has all the tools to be an impact player from the interior.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins added their QB of the future earlier, and after landing an extra fourth-rounder to add more young talent to the roster, they get a potential left tackle of the future to block for Tua if Jones reaches his massive ceiling.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Rather than staying at No. 15 and potentially overdrafting a receiver in a draft filled with talent at the position, the Broncos add third- and sixth-round picks to move back before finding some young talent at corner to help replace Chris Harris if he moves on in free agency.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th The Colts package the No. 34 and 75 picks to move to this spot and land a new franchise quarterback for Frank Reich to develop. Love can sit behind Jacoby Brissett or another veteran signal-caller before taking over in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Shenault is the type of receiver that can let Sean Payton get creative with how he's deployed, but no matter how he's used, he'll help take some pressure off Michael Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Mike Zimmer loves drafting young cornerbacks, and you can argue that the position is one of their biggest needs this offseason. Gladney is a versatile corner prospect who can do anything you ask of him.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st How bad was the Miami run game last year? The Dolphins' leading rusher was Ryan Fitzpatrick. The guy with the most carries averaged just 1.8 yards per rush. While there are other more important positions on the roster, there's no denying a talent like Swift can help their offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 3rd Linebacker is a big need for the Packers, so rather than risk losing their guy to the Ravens, they spend a fourth-round pick to jump a few spots and get Queen, who can step in and shine from the jump.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Even if the Ravens hang on to Matt Judon, there's a need for more talent in the front seven. Baun has pass-rushing chops but can also handle off-ball duties at linebacker, so he sounds like just the type of versatile defender Wink Martindale loves.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans have several corners scheduled to hit free agency, so it should be no surprise if they target the position here to add another talented player.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 30 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Seahawks are no strangers to moving around the draft board, and here they slide back a few spots to pick up a fourth-round pick before selecting another talented defensive end to add to the rotation.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions front office should be going all in to build a contender ASAP, and that means packaging a fourth-rounder with No. 35 to go get a playmaker for the secondary. The 49ers have just one pick in the first four rounds, so they should be looking to trade back and amass picks.