Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The only question facing the Jets is if they'll win a game this season. As it stands, they're clear frontrunners to land Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Same as last week and last month because the Jags hold the No. 2 overall pick, Justin Fields is the second-best player in this draft and Jacksonville desperately needs a QB.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys could take offensive tackle Penei Sewell here -- he's a top-5 player -- but they currently have La'el Collins and Tyron Smith. This may be a tad too high for Surtain but Dallas desperately needs help in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Football Team needs a quarterback but with Lawrence and Fields off the board they take Sewell, who is a Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season but he racked up 15.5 sacks last season. For the Chargers, Melvin Ingram is 31 years old and in the final year of his current deal.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 6 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts will be free agents next spring and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we've come to expect in NFL linebackers -- Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts -- and he'll impact the Dolphins D from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th The Bengals have to upgrade their pass rush and while Joe Burrow would love Jaylen Waddle or Ja'Marr Chase here, this class is much deeper at wideout than edge rusher. Paye is freakishly athletic and he's just scratching the surface on his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants pass defense ranks 28th, according to Football Outsiders and Caleb Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season, is a physical corner with legit ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Teddy Bridgewater has been really good but if the Panthers don't consider him the long-term answer, they could draft his replacement with plans on letting Wilson take over the job in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Jones reminds us a lot of Matt Ryan and if the Falcons and Ryan decide to part ways, Jones, who is having a breakout season, would make a lot of sense here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Vic Fangio says this is Drew Lock's team but Lock, the second-year QB, is coming off a four-interception performance and he's struggled for much of 2020. If Denver isn't sold on him, Lance would be a great Plan B.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings have needs on the other side of the ball too, but even with Justin Jefferson's emergence, Kirk Cousins misses Stefon Diggs. Waddle is the most athletic player in this entire draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Slater was dominant at left tackle during the 2019 season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. He also has the versatility to line up inside and, in fact, his future may be inside at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all in the final year of their deals. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, adding Chase makes too much sense not to happen.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots need a QB but five are already off the board. Instead, they recommit to the tight end position and take Pitts, who plays a lot like Darren Waller but may be a better athlete.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears would also love to land a QB but they'll need to trade up to do it. In the meantime, they have Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman (who opted out before the season) under contract for multiple years but the defensive line could used depth. Barmore plays better each week for the Crimson Tide; he was a part-time player a year ago and has the type of potential that could see him work his way into the first-round conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Ossai has been dominant for the Longhorns and he'd provide Myles Garrett, one of the best pass rushers in the league, some much needed help on the other side.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Corey Davis hasn't lived up to his first-round billing but AJ Brown has drastically outplayed his second-round status. The knock on Smith is that he's only 175 pounds but he's as tough as they come and he's been the best wideout on the Crimson Tide roster the last two years.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs For the second straight year the Eagles have been beset by injuries. They have needs on both sides of the ball but after Darius Slay there isn't a lot of depth at cornerback. Tyson Campbell is a high-upside CB with all the tools NFL teams look for in cornerbacks.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets would love a skill-position player here for Trevor Lawrence but protecting the franchise is the more prudent move. Davis is the best interior lineman in this class and he'd immediately upgrade New York's O-line.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph are in the final year of their current deals, and Kendrick, who is still learning the position, has been a standout on the Tigers defense through the first half of the ACC calendar.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Moore is an electric playmaker who is also a threat in the return game. As Tua gets more comfortable as the Dolphins starter it makes sense to surround him with players with game-changing talent.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs This is Darrisaw's first appearance in our mock draft but he's been impressive all season for the Hokies -- and most recently over the weekend against Miami edge rusher Quincy Roche. Anthony Castonzo still has two years left on his deal but there's not much depth behind him.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd We've usually had the Ravens taking a center here, or even a wide receiver. And while we know Mark Andrews is a touchdown machine, why not get Lamar Jackson another athletic playmaking tight end? Instead of trying to force the narrative that Jackson can wing the ball all over the field, why not focus on what he does best, which includes short and intermediate routes to his tight ends?

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 10th Cam Robinson is in the final year of his deal and Leatherwood, who returned for his senior season and has been solid, could slide into the starting role opposite right tackle and 2019 second-rounder Jawaan Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders have just 11 sacks on the season, which is tied for 2nd fewest in the league -- and Maxx Crosby is responsible for six of those sacks, the highest percentage of any player. Oweh is an athletic marvel who is only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jay Tufele DL USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 8th Injured Vita Vea will be back in 2021 but there won't be much depth behind him and adding an interior presence like Tufele will only make an already young and physical defense even more so.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Bateman isn't as athletic as Will Fuller (who is) but Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams can't do it alone. Bateman came into the 2020 season as one of the best pass catchers in college football and he would give Rodgers something the Packers QB didn't get in the 2020 draft: a wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses has been tentative at times this season as he recovers from an ACL injury that kept him on the sidelines for 2019. But when he returns to form he's one of the best defensive players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 5th Same as last week, and now that Drew Brees will be sidelined for at least a week with a rib injury, identifying the next in line for the job seems as important as ever. Trask, who has put up huge numbers this season, would be an intriguing option. He's relatively short on experience though you wouldn't know it to watch him, he gets rid of the ball quickly and accurately, and he rarely makes mistakes. We're guessing Sean Payton would welcome the chance to work with Trask in New Orleans.