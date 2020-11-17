Ten weeks through the NFL season it sure feels like the Jets and Jaguars are all but locked into the top two draft picks. And as such, you can expect in the future what you've seen in the recent past: Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields hearing their names called first and second overall, respectively.
And as we work our way through this cobbled-together college football campaign, we can also expect this: quarterbacks we weren't talking about over the summer to continue their draft-board ascents. This week, five QBs are taken in the first 11 picks, including back-to-back-to-back selections as teams scramble to find franchise passers.
All told, six quarterbacks go in Round 1 (same as last week), and followed by five wide receivers, five offensive tackles, four cornerbacks and four edge rushers.
OK, let's get to all the picks. Just a reminder, the draft order is based on the team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The only question facing the Jets is if they'll win a game this season. As it stands, they're clear frontrunners to land Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Same as last week and last month because the Jags hold the No. 2 overall pick, Justin Fields is the second-best player in this draft and Jacksonville desperately needs a QB.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Cowboys could take offensive tackle Penei Sewell here -- he's a top-5 player -- but they currently have La'el Collins and Tyron Smith. This may be a tad too high for Surtain but Dallas desperately needs help in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Football Team needs a quarterback but with Lawrence and Fields off the board they take Sewell, who is a Day 1 starter.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season but he racked up 15.5 sacks last season. For the Chargers, Melvin Ingram is 31 years old and in the final year of his current deal.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts will be free agents next spring and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we've come to expect in NFL linebackers -- Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts -- and he'll impact the Dolphins D from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Bengals have to upgrade their pass rush and while Joe Burrow would love Jaylen Waddle or Ja'Marr Chase here, this class is much deeper at wideout than edge rusher. Paye is freakishly athletic and he's just scratching the surface on his potential.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Giants pass defense ranks 28th, according to Football Outsiders and Caleb Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season, is a physical corner with legit ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Teddy Bridgewater has been really good but if the Panthers don't consider him the long-term answer, they could draft his replacement with plans on letting Wilson take over the job in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Jones reminds us a lot of Matt Ryan and if the Falcons and Ryan decide to part ways, Jones, who is having a breakout season, would make a lot of sense here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Vic Fangio says this is Drew Lock's team but Lock, the second-year QB, is coming off a four-interception performance and he's struggled for much of 2020. If Denver isn't sold on him, Lance would be a great Plan B.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Vikings have needs on the other side of the ball too, but even with Justin Jefferson's emergence, Kirk Cousins misses Stefon Diggs. Waddle is the most athletic player in this entire draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater was dominant at left tackle during the 2019 season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. He also has the versatility to line up inside and, in fact, his future may be inside at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all in the final year of their deals. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, adding Chase makes too much sense not to happen.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Patriots need a QB but five are already off the board. Instead, they recommit to the tight end position and take Pitts, who plays a lot like Darren Waller but may be a better athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Bears would also love to land a QB but they'll need to trade up to do it. In the meantime, they have Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman (who opted out before the season) under contract for multiple years but the defensive line could used depth. Barmore plays better each week for the Crimson Tide; he was a part-time player a year ago and has the type of potential that could see him work his way into the first-round conversation.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Ossai has been dominant for the Longhorns and he'd provide Myles Garrett, one of the best pass rushers in the league, some much needed help on the other side.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Corey Davis hasn't lived up to his first-round billing but AJ Brown has drastically outplayed his second-round status. The knock on Smith is that he's only 175 pounds but he's as tough as they come and he's been the best wideout on the Crimson Tide roster the last two years.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
For the second straight year the Eagles have been beset by injuries. They have needs on both sides of the ball but after Darius Slay there isn't a lot of depth at cornerback. Tyson Campbell is a high-upside CB with all the tools NFL teams look for in cornerbacks.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 20
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Jets would love a skill-position player here for Trevor Lawrence but protecting the franchise is the more prudent move. Davis is the best interior lineman in this class and he'd immediately upgrade New York's O-line.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph are in the final year of their current deals, and Kendrick, who is still learning the position, has been a standout on the Tigers defense through the first half of the ACC calendar.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Moore is an electric playmaker who is also a threat in the return game. As Tua gets more comfortable as the Dolphins starter it makes sense to surround him with players with game-changing talent.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
This is Darrisaw's first appearance in our mock draft but he's been impressive all season for the Hokies -- and most recently over the weekend against Miami edge rusher Quincy Roche. Anthony Castonzo still has two years left on his deal but there's not much depth behind him.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
We've usually had the Ravens taking a center here, or even a wide receiver. And while we know Mark Andrews is a touchdown machine, why not get Lamar Jackson another athletic playmaking tight end? Instead of trying to force the narrative that Jackson can wing the ball all over the field, why not focus on what he does best, which includes short and intermediate routes to his tight ends?
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Cam Robinson is in the final year of his deal and Leatherwood, who returned for his senior season and has been solid, could slide into the starting role opposite right tackle and 2019 second-rounder Jawaan Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
The Raiders have just 11 sacks on the season, which is tied for 2nd fewest in the league -- and Maxx Crosby is responsible for six of those sacks, the highest percentage of any player. Oweh is an athletic marvel who is only going to get better.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jay Tufele DL
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Injured Vita Vea will be back in 2021 but there won't be much depth behind him and adding an interior presence like Tufele will only make an already young and physical defense even more so.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman isn't as athletic as Will Fuller (who is) but Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams can't do it alone. Bateman came into the 2020 season as one of the best pass catchers in college football and he would give Rodgers something the Packers QB didn't get in the 2020 draft: a wideout.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Moses has been tentative at times this season as he recovers from an ACL injury that kept him on the sidelines for 2019. But when he returns to form he's one of the best defensive players in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Same as last week, and now that Drew Brees will be sidelined for at least a week with a rib injury, identifying the next in line for the job seems as important as ever. Trask, who has put up huge numbers this season, would be an intriguing option. He's relatively short on experience though you wouldn't know it to watch him, he gets rid of the ball quickly and accurately, and he rarely makes mistakes. We're guessing Sean Payton would welcome the chance to work with Trask in New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Mayfield is an athletic tackle who needs to anchor better against pass rushers but who can dominate in the run game. He'd give the Steelers depth should they lose some of their offensive linemen to free agency in the spring.