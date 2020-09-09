Mock drafts are pandemic-proof, so it's time for the a mock right before the NFL season forges ahead with dozens of COVID-19 protocols in place. The 2021 class is a lot like the 2020 group. It features a deep, talented collection of receivers and a pair of highly coveted quarterback prospects.
But don't overlook the edge-rusher position or how many quality blockers we have in this group. After some seemingly obvious prospect-team pairings at the outset of this mock, I dive into some possibilities that, right now, may seem too obscure to actually come true. But we all know players fly up and down boards during the college football season.
Before we get to all 32 picks, know this -- the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Lawrence has everything NFL teams want in their quarterback: size, athleticism, smarts, accuracy, and a gunslinger mentality. The Jaguars have purged their roster this summer in hopes of landing this player.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
I don't think Dwayne Haskins will be brutal in Year 2 for Washington. Will he be good enough for a coaching staff not tied to him before this season to stay the course at the game's most vital position? I don't think so. Fields isn't far behind Lawrence in terms of franchise quarterback skills.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
This is too perfect. Reuniting Chase and Burrow? Glorious. Chase is the consensus top receiver in the 2021 class and will provide a seamless transition from A.J. Green at the team's top receiver spot.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Jets desperately need more pass-rushing juice along their defensive line, and while raw, Rousseau has perennial All-Pro potential given his size, length, and athletic gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Yes the Dolphins just picked a left tackle in the first round a few months ago, but Sewell is too good to pass at No. 5 overall, and Austin Jackson can be flipped to the other side of the blocking unit for Tua Tagovailoa. Robert Hunt, the team's second-round pick in 2020, slides inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Carolina's defensive reconstruction continues with Surtain, a long, loose-hipped outside cornerback with NFL bloodlines.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
While he didn't draft Luke Kuechly, Giants GM Dave Gettleman reaped rewards of having an elite linebacker during his time in Carolina, and Parsons has looked like a first-round pick since his freshman season.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Davis is the top interior blocker in the class, and given the age of Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, this is a logical pick for the Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Back-to-back first-round cornerbacks for the Lions, and Farley has serious man-to-man abilities given his length and athletic gifts. Coach Matt Patricia knows the importance of quality, man-coverage cornerbacks in his defense.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 10
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham has the freaky size and bend to play his way inside the top half of the first round, and the Dolphins must add quality outside rushers to their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Cosmi glides in pass protection, and if he demonstrates more power and anchoring strength in 2020 at Texas, he'll rocket up boards. The Broncos are likely to move on from the Garett Boles experiment after this season.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle is a chiseled, explosive receiver who'll bring a needed big-play element to the Chargers' offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Quietly, the Browns could be in the receiver market next year with Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry entering what will be their eighth NFL seasons. Bateman has No. 1 receiver talent and could be eased into that role behind Beckham and Landry for a season or two.
Round 1 - Pick 15
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Moehrig is a towering presence at the safety spot at 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds. He snagged four picks last year from the deep middle and would inject a playmaking element to the back end in Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Cardinals need to fortify the interior of their offensive line for Kyler Murray. Smith is NFL strong right now. Plug-and-play pick.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 239 lbs
Kyle Pitts enters the season as the top tight end prospect on my board because of his dangerous receiving talent. He's an amazing separator for the position and plays to every inch of his 6-foot-6 frame.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 18
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater was a force field at left tackle at Northwestern last season and reminds me of Jonah Williams with his calm, balanced style of play.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Looking ahead, the Steelers have to add talented cornerbacks to their roster. Joe Haden will be 32 before next year's draft. Wade is battled-tested in the slot and has supreme athletic gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike's first step is freaky, and he moves people in the trenches with steel beams for arms. He's the perfect penetrating defensive tackle to play in Mike Zimmer's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Holland's football intelligence is through the roof, and it leads to him consistently making plays in coverage. He had nine picks and 10 pass breakups in his two years at Oregon.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Finally, a first-round receiver for Aaron Rodgers. Smith is super skinny but explosive and has naturally impeccable ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Rumph is a smaller edge but brings it with more pass-rushing moves than you knew existed. The Bills have to plan ahead at the edge-rusher spot.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 24
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Jets need to provide Sam Darnold with better weapons. St. Brown can get open, and he's nifty after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Quincy Roche DL
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
The former Temple product returns to Philadelphia to give the Eagles much-needed youth on the edge of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
JT Daniels QB
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The former No. 1 recruit in the nation lands on a young and talented Georgia team with a former NFL offensive coordinator calling the plays. Bill Belichick trusts Kirby Smart's player development and picks New England's quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Cowboys were looking for interior defensive line help this offseason, but lost Gerald McCoy for the year before the season began. Barmore is the next man up in the trenches at Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Jones is a tall, powerful edge rusher who plays with combative hands and can flatten to the quarterback. He'll join a youthful, upstart defense in Tampa Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Clemson routinely sends NFL-ready cornerbacks to the NFL, and Kendrick looks the part. He had two picks and five pass breakups last year, and with A.J. Terrell gone, Kendrick will step into the spotlight.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Baltimore has some horses up front on defense right now, but the likes of Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, and Brandon Williams are no longer in the prime of their careers. Wilson is a tall but quick penetrator.
Round 1 - Pick 31
TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs
Washington is comparable to Jimmie Ward, in that he's a compact safety that does it all.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
How about an heir apparent to Travis Kelce in Kansas City? Freiermuth has displayed Kelce-like flashes at Penn State.