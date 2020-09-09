Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Lawrence has everything NFL teams want in their quarterback: size, athleticism, smarts, accuracy, and a gunslinger mentality. The Jaguars have purged their roster this summer in hopes of landing this player.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs I don't think Dwayne Haskins will be brutal in Year 2 for Washington. Will he be good enough for a coaching staff not tied to him before this season to stay the course at the game's most vital position? I don't think so. Fields isn't far behind Lawrence in terms of franchise quarterback skills.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs This is too perfect. Reuniting Chase and Burrow? Glorious. Chase is the consensus top receiver in the 2021 class and will provide a seamless transition from A.J. Green at the team's top receiver spot.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs The Jets desperately need more pass-rushing juice along their defensive line, and while raw, Rousseau has perennial All-Pro potential given his size, length, and athletic gifts.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Yes the Dolphins just picked a left tackle in the first round a few months ago, but Sewell is too good to pass at No. 5 overall, and Austin Jackson can be flipped to the other side of the blocking unit for Tua Tagovailoa. Robert Hunt, the team's second-round pick in 2020, slides inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Carolina's defensive reconstruction continues with Surtain, a long, loose-hipped outside cornerback with NFL bloodlines.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs While he didn't draft Luke Kuechly, Giants GM Dave Gettleman reaped rewards of having an elite linebacker during his time in Carolina, and Parsons has looked like a first-round pick since his freshman season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Davis is the top interior blocker in the class, and given the age of Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, this is a logical pick for the Raiders.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Back-to-back first-round cornerbacks for the Lions, and Farley has serious man-to-man abilities given his length and athletic gifts. Coach Matt Patricia knows the importance of quality, man-coverage cornerbacks in his defense.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 10 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Basham has the freaky size and bend to play his way inside the top half of the first round, and the Dolphins must add quality outside rushers to their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Cosmi glides in pass protection, and if he demonstrates more power and anchoring strength in 2020 at Texas, he'll rocket up boards. The Broncos are likely to move on from the Garett Boles experiment after this season.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Waddle is a chiseled, explosive receiver who'll bring a needed big-play element to the Chargers' offense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Quietly, the Browns could be in the receiver market next year with Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry entering what will be their eighth NFL seasons. Bateman has No. 1 receiver talent and could be eased into that role behind Beckham and Landry for a season or two.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Fr • 6'3" / 221 lbs It might seem ambitious for the Bears to take another quarterback without loads of collegiate experience, but they'll take things slower with the ultra-talented Lance in the Windy City.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Moehrig is a towering presence at the safety spot at 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds. He snagged four picks last year from the deep middle and would inject a playmaking element to the back end in Atlanta.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs The Cardinals need to fortify the interior of their offensive line for Kyler Murray. Smith is NFL strong right now. Plug-and-play pick.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 239 lbs Kyle Pitts enters the season as the top tight end prospect on my board because of his dangerous receiving talent. He's an amazing separator for the position and plays to every inch of his 6-foot-6 frame.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 18 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Slater was a force field at left tackle at Northwestern last season and reminds me of Jonah Williams with his calm, balanced style of play.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Looking ahead, the Steelers have to add talented cornerbacks to their roster. Joe Haden will be 32 before next year's draft. Wade is battled-tested in the slot and has supreme athletic gifts.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Onwuzurike's first step is freaky, and he moves people in the trenches with steel beams for arms. He's the perfect penetrating defensive tackle to play in Mike Zimmer's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Holland's football intelligence is through the roof, and it leads to him consistently making plays in coverage. He had nine picks and 10 pass breakups in his two years at Oregon.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Finally, a first-round receiver for Aaron Rodgers. Smith is super skinny but explosive and has naturally impeccable ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Chris Rumph II DE Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Rumph is a smaller edge but brings it with more pass-rushing moves than you knew existed. The Bills have to plan ahead at the edge-rusher spot.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 24 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs The Jets need to provide Sam Darnold with better weapons. St. Brown can get open, and he's nifty after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs The former Temple product returns to Philadelphia to give the Eagles much-needed youth on the edge of their defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 26 JT Daniels QB Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 210 lbs The former No. 1 recruit in the nation lands on a young and talented Georgia team with a former NFL offensive coordinator calling the plays. Bill Belichick trusts Kirby Smart's player development and picks New England's quarterback of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs The Cowboys were looking for interior defensive line help this offseason, but lost Gerald McCoy for the year before the season began. Barmore is the next man up in the trenches at Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Jones II DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Jones is a tall, powerful edge rusher who plays with combative hands and can flatten to the quarterback. He'll join a youthful, upstart defense in Tampa Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Clemson routinely sends NFL-ready cornerbacks to the NFL, and Kendrick looks the part. He had two picks and five pass breakups last year, and with A.J. Terrell gone, Kendrick will step into the spotlight.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Baltimore has some horses up front on defense right now, but the likes of Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, and Brandon Williams are no longer in the prime of their careers. Wilson is a tall but quick penetrator.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ar'Darius Washington S TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs Washington is comparable to Jimmie Ward, in that he's a compact safety that does it all.