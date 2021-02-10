matthew-stafford.jpg
The Texans are saying they won't budge on a Deshaun Watson trade. But they ultimately will have to. They can't go into the 2021 season with a new head coach and GM with Watson away from what would likely be one of the worst teams in the league again. They need to make the trade and recoup as much as possible without Watson exercising his no-trade clause.

And the best-case scenario for Houston would be if Justin Fields is still on the board when they go on the clock in Round 1 after the trade. Just like last week, I have the Panthers trading for Watson in this mock. Here are the trade details:

Panthers get: Deshaun Watson
Texans get: No. 8 overall, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, CB Troy Pride Jr.

The draft order is now locked in.

Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars have such an amazing start to their rebuilding process with Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Wilson's ascension lands him here, in the bright lights of New York in a Kyle Shanahan-type scheme.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This seems close to a lock this early in the draft process. Tua and Devonta together again.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Surtain is a very NFL-ready perimeter cornerback who'll immediately boost the Falcons secondary and form a nice pairing with 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals can pick offensive linemen on Day 2. They get Burrow his guy Chase in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Parsons is an athletic specimen at the off-ball linebacker position and has serious edge-rusher ability.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions are rebuilding, and all their receivers -- essentially -- are hitting free agency. If all walk, Detroit needs to pick Waddle here.
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Texans use their pick in the Watson trade to pick the immensely gifted Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Azeez Ojulari LB
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
I firmly believe Ojulari is going to rocket up boards over the next few months -- he's incredibly explosive and bendy. There's actually a fair amount of Von Miller to his game.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
There's growing thought Sewell could be on the board this "late" in Round 1, and the Cowboys would be smart to add him to their offensive front given its collective age and all the injury history.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pitts is a good place to start for Year 3 of the Daniel Jones experiment.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The 49ers can't pass on Lance here. He has All-Pro potential with Kyle Shanahan.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
Please make this happen, Tom Telesco. Darrisaw protecting Justin Herbert would lead to serious offensive production for the Chargers.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Vikings have to revamp the entire defensive line this offseason. Paye is a rocked-up athletic specimen.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Owusu-Koramoah is the unique, multi-dimensional type Bill Belichick loves to deploy on his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
4th
Horn would step in as Patrick Peterson's replacement with Farley.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Bamore would give the Raiders more interior pass-rushing juice.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins are thrilled to stop Slater's fall. Miami's line has to get much better in front of Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
19th
Assuming the Football Team goes the veteran route at quarterback, adding more weapons to the offense will be a top priority, and Moore is electric with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Teven Jenkins OL
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
109th
POSITION RNK
18th
Jenkins is a mauler with the nuanced game in pass protection because of his balance and powerful upper body.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kadarius Toney WR
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
20th
Toney is a YAC monster who'll be featured in the quick game in the Colts offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Rousseau would give the Titans the athletic specimen they desperately need on their defensive line.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
5th
Bateman does everything well and would be a nice foundation for the Jets passing game for years.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
11th
Leatherwood can step in at either tackle position immediately in Pittsburgh or bump down to guard in a pinch.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
Vera-Tucker gives Urban Meyer versatility and major athletic traits protecting Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jaelan Phillips DL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
9th
Phillips is an impressive watch on film, and he has the length and pass-rushing toolbox to be a star opposite Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Trevon Moehrig S
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
9th
Moehrig is likely to be the consensus top safety in the class and would give Baltimore even more ways to scheme up blitzes in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Collins gets it done in coverage, as a blitzer, and against the run. The Saints get Demario Davis a super-talented partner at linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Bolton is a thick but rangy off-ball linebacker with stellar instincts. He's what the Packers need.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Travis Etienne RB
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
1st
Don't be surprised if the Bills look to upgrade the speed in their running back room early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Chiefs have to look to the future at the offensive tackle spot. Cosmi has good pass-blocking technique.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Osa Odighizuwa DL
UCLA • Sr • 6'2" / 279 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
140th
POSITION RNK
14th
The Buccaneers could use more youth on the defensive line, and Odighizuwa is a versatile trench player with serious twitch and surprising power.