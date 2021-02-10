The Texans are saying they won't budge on a Deshaun Watson trade. But they ultimately will have to. They can't go into the 2021 season with a new head coach and GM with Watson away from what would likely be one of the worst teams in the league again. They need to make the trade and recoup as much as possible without Watson exercising his no-trade clause.

And the best-case scenario for Houston would be if Justin Fields is still on the board when they go on the clock in Round 1 after the trade. Just like last week, I have the Panthers trading for Watson in this mock. Here are the trade details:

Panthers get: Deshaun Watson

Texans get: No. 8 overall, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, CB Troy Pride Jr.

The draft order is now locked in.