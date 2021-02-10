The Texans are saying they won't budge on a Deshaun Watson trade. But they ultimately will have to. They can't go into the 2021 season with a new head coach and GM with Watson away from what would likely be one of the worst teams in the league again. They need to make the trade and recoup as much as possible without Watson exercising his no-trade clause.
And the best-case scenario for Houston would be if Justin Fields is still on the board when they go on the clock in Round 1 after the trade. Just like last week, I have the Panthers trading for Watson in this mock. Here are the trade details:
Panthers get: Deshaun Watson
Texans get: No. 8 overall, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, CB Troy Pride Jr.
The draft order is now locked in.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The Jaguars have such an amazing start to their rebuilding process with Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Wilson's ascension lands him here, in the bright lights of New York in a Kyle Shanahan-type scheme.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
This seems close to a lock this early in the draft process. Tua and Devonta together again.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain is a very NFL-ready perimeter cornerback who'll immediately boost the Falcons secondary and form a nice pairing with 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Bengals can pick offensive linemen on Day 2. They get Burrow his guy Chase in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parsons is an athletic specimen at the off-ball linebacker position and has serious edge-rusher ability.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Lions are rebuilding, and all their receivers -- essentially -- are hitting free agency. If all walk, Detroit needs to pick Waddle here.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The Texans use their pick in the Watson trade to pick the immensely gifted Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
I firmly believe Ojulari is going to rocket up boards over the next few months -- he's incredibly explosive and bendy. There's actually a fair amount of Von Miller to his game.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
There's growing thought Sewell could be on the board this "late" in Round 1, and the Cowboys would be smart to add him to their offensive front given its collective age and all the injury history.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Pitts is a good place to start for Year 3 of the Daniel Jones experiment.
Round 1 - Pick 12
The 49ers can't pass on Lance here. He has All-Pro potential with Kyle Shanahan.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Please make this happen, Tom Telesco. Darrisaw protecting Justin Herbert would lead to serious offensive production for the Chargers.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Vikings have to revamp the entire defensive line this offseason. Paye is a rocked-up athletic specimen.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah is the unique, multi-dimensional type Bill Belichick loves to deploy on his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Horn would step in as Patrick Peterson's replacement with Farley.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Bamore would give the Raiders more interior pass-rushing juice.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Dolphins are thrilled to stop Slater's fall. Miami's line has to get much better in front of Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Assuming the Football Team goes the veteran route at quarterback, adding more weapons to the offense will be a top priority, and Moore is electric with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Jenkins is a mauler with the nuanced game in pass protection because of his balance and powerful upper body.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Toney is a YAC monster who'll be featured in the quick game in the Colts offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau would give the Titans the athletic specimen they desperately need on their defensive line.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman does everything well and would be a nice foundation for the Jets passing game for years.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Leatherwood can step in at either tackle position immediately in Pittsburgh or bump down to guard in a pinch.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker gives Urban Meyer versatility and major athletic traits protecting Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Phillips is an impressive watch on film, and he has the length and pass-rushing toolbox to be a star opposite Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 27
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Moehrig is likely to be the consensus top safety in the class and would give Baltimore even more ways to scheme up blitzes in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins gets it done in coverage, as a blitzer, and against the run. The Saints get Demario Davis a super-talented partner at linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Bolton is a thick but rangy off-ball linebacker with stellar instincts. He's what the Packers need.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
Don't be surprised if the Bills look to upgrade the speed in their running back room early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
The Chiefs have to look to the future at the offensive tackle spot. Cosmi has good pass-blocking technique.
Round 1 - Pick 32
UCLA • Sr • 6'2" / 279 lbs
The Buccaneers could use more youth on the defensive line, and Odighizuwa is a versatile trench player with serious twitch and surprising power.