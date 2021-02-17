The Texans are a mess, they're in worse shape than any NFL franchise we've seen in a very long time, and if they're going to dedicate themselves to a rebuild, they have to trade Deshaun Watson. Eventually. And getting a quarterback in a trade would be a nice boost.

In a recent feature on Deshaun Watson, Ty Dunne of GoLongTD.com explored why a trade to the Dolphins would be essentially perfect. So let's go with that swap in this mock.

Here are the trade details:

Dolphins get: Deshaun Watson

Texans get: No. 3 overall, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, Tua Tagovailoa

The draft order is now locked in.