The Texans are a mess, they're in worse shape than any NFL franchise we've seen in a very long time, and if they're going to dedicate themselves to a rebuild, they have to trade Deshaun Watson. Eventually. And getting a quarterback in a trade would be a nice boost.
In a recent feature on Deshaun Watson, Ty Dunne of GoLongTD.com explored why a trade to the Dolphins would be essentially perfect. So let's go with that swap in this mock.
Here are the trade details:
Dolphins get: Deshaun Watson
Texans get: No. 3 overall, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, Tua Tagovailoa
The draft order is now locked in.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Lawrence to the Jaguars is happening. They better not take all 10 minutes on the clock on draft night.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
This selection for the Jets is seeming more and more likely every day.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
After trading Watson and getting Tagovailoa in return, the Texans get Chase, who had a ridiculous season as a sophomore in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley has the athletic gifts to play inside or out and finds the football with great regularity.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
With Chase gone, the Bengals go Sewell to protect Burrow. Sensible choice.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Pitts is a matchup nightmare and the Eagles desperately have to add more playmakers to their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
There are weight concerns with Smith, yet that's the only ding on his draft profile.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The Panthers upgrade at quarterback with Fields, who'll learn a lot from Teddy Bridgewater early in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain has the length and SEC experience to be a quality pro for many years, the Broncos have to reconstruct parts of their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Cowboys upgrade their defensive tackle spot with Barmore. He's a stout defender with serious pass-rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle is electric running routes and especially after the catch. He'll become an instant favorite of Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Lance could be an All-Pro with Kyle Shanahan as his head coach.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater is a gifted technician who glides in pass protection and plays with a stellar anchor.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Paye is an ascending rusher with a thick frame and rare movement skills. The Vikings have to rebuild the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah has arguably the most fun tape of any defensive prospect in this class. Everything he does is sudden.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn is a tall, physical man-to-man cornerback who'll step into Patrick Peterson's spot immediately in Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parsons would give the Raiders a quarterback of the defense at linebacker, and Parsons has legitimate edge-rushing talent in obvious passing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Darrisaw's 2020 film is as a good as any blocker's in the class, and he has the size and strength to make an instant impact.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Toney has gadget skills and the speed to threaten down the vertical route tree. Washington needs another playmaker opposite Terry McLaurin.
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker is a valuable prospect because we've seen two high-caliber seasons from him at different positions (guard then tackle).
Round 1 - Pick 21
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Moore is a twitched-up slot with soft hands and outstanding YAC abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau's raw talent is too impressive for him to go much later than this, and the Titans have to address their pass rush.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
The Jets get Wilson an established pass-catching back with home-run hitting talent.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Jenkins is an older prospect and plays with veteran-like fundamentals and power at the point of attack.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Leatherwood has two years of quality left tackle film in the SEC and spent time at right guard early in his career. Nice value here for the Jags.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham can play anywhere up front and represent a mismatch given his immense size and freaky athletic traits.
Round 1 - Pick 27
UCF • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Grant is a super-experienced, rangy safety with the athletic smoothness of a cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Moore's explosiveness is close to the Alabama receivers, and he'd be a dynamic complement to Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Bolton is a thick but rangy and instinctive linebacker who'd add a fun playmaker to the second level of Green Bay's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
The Bills love how complete Freiermuth's game is and his athletic chops when running routes and after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Carman is a mountain of a man with high upside. He's the type the Chiefs need on their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Perkins is a bendy speed-to-power rusher who'd be a nice low-cost addition to Tampa's defensive front.