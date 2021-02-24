trey-lance.jpg
Right now, a few days before the start of March, it seems like Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall to the Jaguars and Zach Wilson landing with the Jets at No. 2 overall is penciled in. After that at the quarterback position? Much more complicated.

Justin Fields not being the third quarterback off the board isn't even out of the question. This mock draft creates that scenario. Also, let's see what a first round looks like if a Deshaun Watson trade doesn't go down before the draft.

The draft order is now locked in.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
There's some speculation Wilson is viewed ahead of Lawrence by some teams. I don't buy it.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Barring something unforeseen, this pairing on draft night seems likely.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Smith heads to Miami to pair with Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins try to take the next step.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
Surprise! Lance goes ahead of Fields with the thought that he's more of a project but actually might have a higher upside. The Falcons are fine with Lance taking a redshirt season to learn under Matt Ryan.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals will likely sign some blockers in free agency and can address the line on Day 2 of the draft. The Burrow and Chase connection reunites in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pitts would give Jalen Hurts a serious weapon down the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Azeez Ojulari LB
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This is the highest you'll probably see Ojulari. But I really believe he's the super-explosive, bendy type of edge rusher who typically flies up boards during the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Panthers jump on the opportunity to pick Fields after he slips deeper into Round 1 than many expected.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Surtain to fill the void left by A.J. Bouye's release -- perfect.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Given the state of their offensive line -- aging and injuries galore -- the Cowboys are glad to stop Sewell's fall here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Giants need a true playmaker at the linebacker spot, and Parsons is absolutely that.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Slater would give Kyle Shanahan a technician at tackle who might begin his career at guard in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Waddle with Justin Herbert? Sign me up yesterday.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
If Riley Reiff is a cap casualty, Darrisaw would be an exquisite fit in the Vikings' zone-blocking scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Unless Bill Belichick signs a linebacker in free agency, I assume he'll have his sights set on " The JOKer."
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Farley to the Cardinals would be a match made in football heaven.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Barmore is precisely the type of defensive tackle the Raiders need -- he's a gifted pass-rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins could use another pass-rusher for Brian Flores' defense, so they don't pass on Rousseau here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kadarius Toney WR
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
10th
Toney and Terry McLaurin would suddenly give the Washington Football Team a dynamic duo at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
Vera-Tucker could play tackle in Chicago or kick down to guard and be a star instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
19th
Moore is a lightning-bug wideout with soft hands and has serious juice down the field. The Colts have to build around Carson Wentz.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Paye isn't super polished but is a thick, freaky athlete, and the Titans have to get more talent on their defensive line.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jaelan Phillips DL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
4th
Phillips would give Robert Saleh an athletic, refined pass-rusher to bolster Gang Green's defense right away.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
11th
Leatherwood can play multiple spots up front but would stand in at one of the tackle spots immediately in Pittsburgh.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Teven Jenkins OL
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
109th
POSITION RNK
18th
Jenkins is a high-floor prospect who'd work well protecting Lawrence in Jacksonville because of his balance and powerful hands.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
6th
Basham could provide the Browns with the edge-rushing complement to Myles Garrett they need and an interior rusher on early downs.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
96th
POSITION RNK
16th
The Ravens have a big need at center, and Humphrey is the most experienced center in the class with clean film.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
This would be an ideal landing spot for Jones, with Sean Payton and the established, quick-passing system.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Collins would give the Packers the range they need at linebacker and some pass-rushing prowess when needed.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kelvin Joseph DB
Kentucky • Soph • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Joseph is an ascending prospect with the length and plant-and-drive skills that would be accentuated in Buffalo's zone-heavy scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jackson Carman OL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
10th
Carman is a monstrous tackle with big-time upside thanks to good athleticism and long limbs.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Levi Onwuzurike DL
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Onwuzurike would provide some youth on the Buccaneers' stellar defensive line.