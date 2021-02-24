Right now, a few days before the start of March, it seems like Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall to the Jaguars and Zach Wilson landing with the Jets at No. 2 overall is penciled in. After that at the quarterback position? Much more complicated.
Justin Fields not being the third quarterback off the board isn't even out of the question. This mock draft creates that scenario. Also, let's see what a first round looks like if a Deshaun Watson trade doesn't go down before the draft.
The draft order is now locked in.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
There's some speculation Wilson is viewed ahead of Lawrence by some teams. I don't buy it.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Barring something unforeseen, this pairing on draft night seems likely.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Smith heads to Miami to pair with Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins try to take the next step.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Surprise! Lance goes ahead of Fields with the thought that he's more of a project but actually might have a higher upside. The Falcons are fine with Lance taking a redshirt season to learn under Matt Ryan.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Bengals will likely sign some blockers in free agency and can address the line on Day 2 of the draft. The Burrow and Chase connection reunites in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Pitts would give Jalen Hurts a serious weapon down the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
This is the highest you'll probably see Ojulari. But I really believe he's the super-explosive, bendy type of edge rusher who typically flies up boards during the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The Panthers jump on the opportunity to pick Fields after he slips deeper into Round 1 than many expected.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain to fill the void left by A.J. Bouye's release -- perfect.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Given the state of their offensive line -- aging and injuries galore -- the Cowboys are glad to stop Sewell's fall here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Giants need a true playmaker at the linebacker spot, and Parsons is absolutely that.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater would give Kyle Shanahan a technician at tackle who might begin his career at guard in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle with Justin Herbert? Sign me up yesterday.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
If Riley Reiff is a cap casualty, Darrisaw would be an exquisite fit in the Vikings' zone-blocking scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Unless Bill Belichick signs a linebacker in free agency, I assume he'll have his sights set on " The JOKer."
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley to the Cardinals would be a match made in football heaven.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Barmore is precisely the type of defensive tackle the Raiders need -- he's a gifted pass-rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Dolphins could use another pass-rusher for Brian Flores' defense, so they don't pass on Rousseau here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Toney and Terry McLaurin would suddenly give the Washington Football Team a dynamic duo at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker could play tackle in Chicago or kick down to guard and be a star instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Moore is a lightning-bug wideout with soft hands and has serious juice down the field. The Colts have to build around Carson Wentz.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Paye isn't super polished but is a thick, freaky athlete, and the Titans have to get more talent on their defensive line.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Phillips would give Robert Saleh an athletic, refined pass-rusher to bolster Gang Green's defense right away.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Leatherwood can play multiple spots up front but would stand in at one of the tackle spots immediately in Pittsburgh.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Jenkins is a high-floor prospect who'd work well protecting Lawrence in Jacksonville because of his balance and powerful hands.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham could provide the Browns with the edge-rushing complement to Myles Garrett they need and an interior rusher on early downs.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
The Ravens have a big need at center, and Humphrey is the most experienced center in the class with clean film.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
This would be an ideal landing spot for Jones, with Sean Payton and the established, quick-passing system.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins would give the Packers the range they need at linebacker and some pass-rushing prowess when needed.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kentucky • Soph • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Joseph is an ascending prospect with the length and plant-and-drive skills that would be accentuated in Buffalo's zone-heavy scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Carman is a monstrous tackle with big-time upside thanks to good athleticism and long limbs.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike would provide some youth on the Buccaneers' stellar defensive line.