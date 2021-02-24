Right now, a few days before the start of March, it seems like Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall to the Jaguars and Zach Wilson landing with the Jets at No. 2 overall is penciled in. After that at the quarterback position? Much more complicated.

Justin Fields not being the third quarterback off the board isn't even out of the question. This mock draft creates that scenario. Also, let's see what a first round looks like if a Deshaun Watson trade doesn't go down before the draft.

The draft order is now locked in.