Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st We all need stability in our lives after the past year. Trevor Lawrence being taken No. 1 overall is the stability that we all need. Justin Fields played great last week but one performance does not outweigh a body of work.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd I have been saying that Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are essentially neck and neck for the right to be the second quarterback taken. Fields is riding high after a stellar College Football Playoff performance but, by no means, has he solidified his position as the second taken. Some believe that New York could bypass taking a quarterback and trade the pick. I do not.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Miami has two rookies playing tackle so, where does Penei Sewell fit into that mix? In my personal opinion, Sewell plays left tackle, Austin Jackson slides to right tackle and Robert Hunt moves inside. Hunt is better-suited playing on the interior offensive line. The Dolphins would be in a position to start four offensive linemen taken in the previous two drafts. It is a scary proposition initially but one that should pay off in the long run.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Matt Ryan can still be a good quarterback but there have been some consistency issues down the stretch of this season. The potential selection of Zach Wilson is one that could excite head coaching candidates.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Presented with this board, Cincinnati would probably trade down and select the best available offensive lineman. There is value for teams that covet the lone remaining quarterback prospect, Trey Lance. Rashawn Slater is a good player but the Bengals would likely be more comfortable trading back, attaining some additional draft capital and still getting a quality player to protect Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia could go linebacker, wide receiver, cornerback or offensive line. In this scenario, they take arguably the best cornerback prospect -- Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit will have a new head coach and a new general manager. There are going to be some changes to the roster and that could include an overhaul at wide receiver. Ja'Marr Chase steps in to provide a vertical threat for Matthew Stafford.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Teddy Bridgewater did not deliver the most confidence-inspiring performance in Week 17. His floor is probably higher than Trey Lance but his ceiling is much, much lower. Carolina takes advantage of having offensive coordinator Joe Brady and commits to a young player.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd I still believe it is in Denver's best interest to trade Von Miller for draft capital this offseason but they already have Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed has provided some moments of hope. Micah Parsons would give the Broncos some elite play in the front seven.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Dak Prescott will likely return and the Cowboys commit to giving him all the weapons necessary to achieve success. Sure, the offensive line and defense need some work but focus on one side of the ball and fix the other later.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Devonta Smith is an accomplished college wide receiver that will translate seamlessly to the NFL. I believe in Sterling Shepard when healthy but availability has been an issue. I also like Darius Slayton. They need more production out of others at the position regardless.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th San Francisco adds Alijah Vera-Tucker to plug some leaks in their interior offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Los Angeles has its quarterback of the future and now they have their left tackle of the future. Christian Darrisaw should achieve early success similar to Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Everson Griffen is gone. The Yannick Ngakoue experiment went awry. Minnesota adds some pass rushing juice off the edge in the form of Gregory Rousseau. He is a raw but really talented player that has been working on his craft since opting out prior to the college football season.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Jaylen Waddle gives New England some home-run hitting ability that they have been lacking. Who will be under center for New England?

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona is fortunate to land Caleb Farley this late in the first round. Patrick Peterson and the team appear to be headed down a path of separation so Farley slides in to provide the NFC West franchise with a young combination.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Maxx Crosby is the team's best pass rusher and that has been limited in 2020. Kwity Paye would at least give them more of a balanced threat and potentially a real game-wrecker.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami gets more multiple with the addition of Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah; a player listed as an off-ball linebacker that plays more like a safety. The AFC East is about to add Trevor Lawrence after already featuring Josh Allen. The Dolphins will need a quick linebacker to limit some of those quarterback runs.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Washington has done a fantastic job building its defensive line and now they must assemble pieces to surround that unit. Jaycee Horn is a physical playmaker that could capitalize on opportunities created by that potent pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd At the expense of sounding like a broken record, I paired another offensive guard with Chicago. The Bears are likely to bring back Mitchell Trubisky and they need to add pieces around him to have success.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 11th It is not sexy but Chris Olave is consistent. He had a nasty route in the College Football Playoff against Clemson and Trevor Lawrence. I suspect Lawrence will want some weapons that he can trust as opposed to those that fail to stay on the field. Laviska Shenault Jr. had a really encouraging regular season finale against Indianapolis.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Joseph Ossai and the Colts are a great match. Chris Ballard has done an awesome job at adding long-term pieces while also bringing in the right players to fill short-term roles. Justin Houston has been one of those short-term players that eventually needs to be replaced.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th Azeez Ojulari dominated Saturday's game against Cincinnati. It probably did not hurt that the Bearcats lost their starting left tackle to an ejection. Ojulari has a lot of zip around the edge and Cleveland needs a reliable figure opposite Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Tennessee has had zero pass rush this season and that will ultimately lead to the team's demise. Derrick Henry will not be able to run over everyone. Jayson Oweh is a player with high-upside that should be no worse than what they had this season immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th The run on edge rushers continues in the latter half of the first round. Jaelan Phillips, formerly the No. 1 overall recruit out of high school, has started to show his capabilities this year and it is exciting. Tampa Bay has a lot of high-priced veterans and decisions will need to be made. One of those decisions could come at the expense of Jason Pierre-Paul or Shaq Barrett.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 13th Baltimore's interior offensive line play has not been up to its usual standard. The addition of Creed Humphrey will help smooth over some of those concerns.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th The Jets added a rookie quarterback and need to surround him with competent players. Kadarius Toney is an electrifying player that has developed as a wide receiver in addition to his play as a returner.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th It could be an offseason of transition for Pittsburgh and that should include the right tackle position. Jalen Mayfield is a massive upgrade for that offensive line unit.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd New Orleans brings in Derion Kendrick to pair with Marshon Lattimore. The team does not have a lot of needs but the idea of adding a second shutdown corner is tantalizing.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo adds another physical, versatile piece to its already gifted and young defense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay gets younger on defense by adding Nick Bolton. The team allowed Blake Martinez to walk in the offseason and has lacked some of that clean up ability at the second level.