We all know the 49ers are selecting a quarterback at No. 3 overall -- but which one? That is the question in the draft community this week. I think it's going to be Ohio State's Justin Fields. Some think it'll be Alabama's Mac Jones. Others believe the trade up was for North Dakota State's Trey Lance.
Because we have more clarity inside the top 10 now, let's push this mock out to two rounds.
OK, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Did you see the Jaguars' Twitter account tweet out a "guess the prospect we're going to pick" game that clearly featured an outline of Lawrence? So hilarious.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Jets are picking Wilson. The draft starts at No. 3 overall.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Fields is very accurate, can get through his reads, has a cannon for an arm and can create outside of structure. He is the perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense despite what anyone else tells you.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
New GM Terry Fontenot likely has fond memories of in-his-prime Jimmy Graham. That can be Pitts right away for Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Bengals know they can get a top-tier offensive lineman at the top of the second round, but there's a drastic drop off after the elite pass catchers in this class. And Joe Burrow and Chase together again!
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
While I believe Jaylen Waddle is more naturally talented than Smith, it wouldn't surprise me if the Dolphins go with the more established producer for Year 2 of Tua.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle should give new Lions GM Brad Holmes memories of Brandin Cooks in Los Angeles. And Waddle's better.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
This couldn't be a better fit, and Matt Rhule likely has more rope before he's on the hot seat in Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Broncos would be in prime trade-down mode here, but Sewell is too damn good to pass, especially given the team's giant hole at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Cowboys need to address the secondary, and after picking Trevon Diggs in Round 2 a year ago, they go back to the Alabama well at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
With all the top pass catchers off the board, GM Dave Gettleman yells "INTO THE TRENCHES!" during his war room Zoom call, and picks Slater to be a movable piece up front for Sir Daniel Dimes.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Much better chance GM Howie Roseman goes corner here than linebacker given his draft history.
Round 1 - Pick 13
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Not a far commute for Vera-Tucker from college to the pros, and he'll slot in at left tackle in front of Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Somewhat of a surprise, but the Vikings are enamored by measurables and athletic traits, and Phillips checks the boxes more emphatically than any other edge rusher in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Let's be real. This is where Jones will ultimately be picked. From Saban to Belichick.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Cardinals have a gaping hole at their outside corner spot. Farley is perfectly sensible here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh is a freaky specimen who'd instantly boost the Raiders below-average pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Dolphins go offensive tackle to build the roster around Tua.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Moore is a sudden chain-mover at the slot position but has serious downfield jets.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Bears have to get sturdier up front and Jenkins is one of the highest-floor blockers in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Leatherwood is a capable athlete who locked down a multitude of rushers over the past two years in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Ojulari is the perfect stand-up rush linebacker in Tennessee's scheme.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Paye's fall ends here with the Jets, a team that, after this pick, suddenly has a threatening pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
Etienne goes to the Steelers to give Ben Roethlisberger a multi-talented weapon in 2021.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Urban Meyer sees Moore as his Percy Harvin in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Another drop stopped in the mid-20s. Parsons begins his career as the leader of Cleveland's linebacker room and can get to the passer on third downs.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau is a long defensive end who can be disruptive with more poundage on his frame.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins is a huge, three-down linebacker who'll be able to do so many things in New Orleans' defense immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham can play any position up front in Green Bay, and we know the Packers like versatility in their defensive linemen.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Even after re-signing Matt Milano, the Bills pick Owusu-Koramoah to be their big nickel defender.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Barmore next to Chris Jones would be tremendous for a Chiefs defensive line that's long needed more juice on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Mayfield can play tackle or guard but likely steps in at the former spot in 2021 for the Chiefs
ROUND 2
33. Jaguars: Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State
34. Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
35. Falcons: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
36. Dolphins (via HOU): Javonte Williams, RB, UNC
37. Eagles: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
38. Bengals: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
39. Panthers: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
40. Broncos: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
41. Lions: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
42. Giants: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
43. 49ers: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
44. Cowboys: Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA
45. Jaguars (via MIN): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
46. Patriots: Richie Grant, S, UCF
47. Chargers: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
48. Raiders: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
49. Cardinals: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
50. Dolphins: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
51. WFT: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
52. Bears: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
53. Titans: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
54. Colts: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
55. Steelers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
56. Seahawks: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
57. Rams: Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater
58. Ravens: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
59. Browns: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
60. Saints: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
61. Bills: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
62. Packers: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
63. Chiefs: Aaron Banks, OL, Notre Dame
64. Buccaneers: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa