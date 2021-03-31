Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Did you see the Jaguars' Twitter account tweet out a "guess the prospect we're going to pick" game that clearly featured an outline of Lawrence? So hilarious.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets are picking Wilson. The draft starts at No. 3 overall.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Fields is very accurate, can get through his reads, has a cannon for an arm and can create outside of structure. He is the perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense despite what anyone else tells you.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New GM Terry Fontenot likely has fond memories of in-his-prime Jimmy Graham. That can be Pitts right away for Atlanta.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals know they can get a top-tier offensive lineman at the top of the second round, but there's a drastic drop off after the elite pass catchers in this class. And Joe Burrow and Chase together again!

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd While I believe Jaylen Waddle is more naturally talented than Smith, it wouldn't surprise me if the Dolphins go with the more established producer for Year 2 of Tua.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Waddle should give new Lions GM Brad Holmes memories of Brandin Cooks in Los Angeles. And Waddle's better.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th This couldn't be a better fit, and Matt Rhule likely has more rope before he's on the hot seat in Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos would be in prime trade-down mode here, but Sewell is too damn good to pass, especially given the team's giant hole at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys need to address the secondary, and after picking Trevon Diggs in Round 2 a year ago, they go back to the Alabama well at corner.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd With all the top pass catchers off the board, GM Dave Gettleman yells "INTO THE TRENCHES!" during his war room Zoom call, and picks Slater to be a movable piece up front for Sir Daniel Dimes.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Much better chance GM Howie Roseman goes corner here than linebacker given his draft history.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Not a far commute for Vera-Tucker from college to the pros, and he'll slot in at left tackle in front of Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Somewhat of a surprise, but the Vikings are enamored by measurables and athletic traits, and Phillips checks the boxes more emphatically than any other edge rusher in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Let's be real. This is where Jones will ultimately be picked. From Saban to Belichick.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals have a gaping hole at their outside corner spot. Farley is perfectly sensible here.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Oweh is a freaky specimen who'd instantly boost the Raiders below-average pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins go offensive tackle to build the roster around Tua.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Moore is a sudden chain-mover at the slot position but has serious downfield jets.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th The Bears have to get sturdier up front and Jenkins is one of the highest-floor blockers in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Leatherwood is a capable athlete who locked down a multitude of rushers over the past two years in the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Ojulari is the perfect stand-up rush linebacker in Tennessee's scheme.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Paye's fall ends here with the Jets, a team that, after this pick, suddenly has a threatening pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 1st Etienne goes to the Steelers to give Ben Roethlisberger a multi-talented weapon in 2021.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Urban Meyer sees Moore as his Percy Harvin in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th Another drop stopped in the mid-20s. Parsons begins his career as the leader of Cleveland's linebacker room and can get to the passer on third downs.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd Rousseau is a long defensive end who can be disruptive with more poundage on his frame.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Collins is a huge, three-down linebacker who'll be able to do so many things in New Orleans' defense immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Basham can play any position up front in Green Bay, and we know the Packers like versatility in their defensive linemen.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th Even after re-signing Matt Milano, the Bills pick Owusu-Koramoah to be their big nickel defender.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Barmore next to Chris Jones would be tremendous for a Chiefs defensive line that's long needed more juice on the interior.