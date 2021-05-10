Round 1 - Pick 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 250 lbs Thibodeaux is the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall in 2022. He was a monster recruit two years ago and has 23.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in his first two years at Oregon.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma • Fr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Jared Goff is set to be the Lions quarterback for the next two seasons, but Rattler represents the long-term future for Detroit. He was tremendous in his first season as Oklahoma's starter.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Soph • 6'1" / 190 lbs Skill-wise, Stingley could've been playing in the NFL the past two seasons. While his production dipped in 2020 after an otherworldly 2019, his length and traits are absolutely top-of-the-first-round caliber.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Sevyn Banks CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Banks is the next in line at the cornerback spot from the Ohio State program. He has nine picks over his past two seasons for the Buckeyes, including a team-high six in 2020. The athleticism, production, and pedigree are there for him to go this early.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sam Howell QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'1" / 225 lbs Howell has looked like a future first-round pick since his freshman season at North Carolina. With the loss of a lot of skill-position talent, the spotlight will be squarely be on Howell in 2021. If Jalen Hurts doesn't take a sizable step forward in Year 2, Philadelphia will be in the quarterback market in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Soph • 6'4" / 219 lbs Hamilton is a hyperactive safety who's as productive against the pass as he is on run plays. He's a fantastic blitzer too.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Fr • 6'5" / 270 lbs The Jaguars' offensive tackle positions are far from set, and Cross is a battled-tested SEC blocker with quality pass-protection capabilities.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs The Football Team is ready to compete. Right now. They're just missing a long-term answer at quarterback. Willis has the athleticism to be the next big riser at the quarterback spot.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kedon Slovis QB USC • Soph • 6'2" / 200 lbs It wouldn't be crazy for the Raiders to address the quarterback spot in the 2022 draft, and Slovis has been an efficient passer in his two years as USC's starter.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Christian Harris LB Alabama • Soph • 6'2" / 244 lbs The Panthers could use more stability at the linebacker spot, and Harris is line to be the next high-caliber prospect at that position from Alabama.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 11 Drake Jackson LB USC • Fr • 6'4" / 275 lbs The Falcons have to add talent to the outside pass rush, and Jackson pieced together back-to-back productive campaigns for the Trojans.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 12 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M • Soph • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK More offensive firepower for Daniel Jones. Wydermeyer looks like the top tight end prospect for 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati • Soph • 6'4" / 215 lbs Ridder represents the athletic upside the Vikings have desperately needed at QB during the Kirk Cousins era. He can take off right away behind a strong Minnesota offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Nik Bonitto LB Oklahoma • Soph • 6'3" / 238 lbs The Cardinals edge rusher group is older, and Bonitto showcased first-round traits in 2020 when he registered nine sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 15 Thayer Munford OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs The offensive line reconstruction process doesn't stop for the Steelers after the 2021 draft -- where they picked two blockers. Munford has franchise left tackle talent.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kaiir Elam DB Florida • Soph • 6'2" / 187 lbs Even though the Chargers picked Asante Samuel in Round 2 last week, the cornerback spot could use another young, top-tier talent.

Round 1 - Pick 17 George Karlaftis DE Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Titans have to add more to their outside pass rush, and Karlaftis has a first-round profile.

Round 1 - Pick 18 George Pickens WR Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 200 lbs Pickens wasn't as prolific in 2020 as he was as a freshman in 2019, but he absolutely has the talent to go inside the top 20.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 19 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M • Soph • 6'4" / 290 lbs The Texas A&M star has the size, athleticism, and pressure-creation production to land inside the top 20, and the Eagles have to bring more youth to the outside of their pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Soph • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK More building of the secondary in Dallas. Booth was a giant recruit and has turned in some of the most ridiculous plays in football in his first two years at Clemson.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 21 Kingsley Enagbare DL South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs The Jets still have a ways to go before their defensive line is one of the better groups in the conference, and Enagbare can boost that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Jobe CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Jobe has already flashed at Alabama -- 11 pass breakups in 2020 -- and at a listed 6-1 and 192 pounds, he has first-round size.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Johnson looks like he lives in the weight room and would provide more youth at tackle in Indianapolis.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Ali Gaye DL LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 267 lbs This is a little bit of a prediction of a breakout season, but Gaye will be the biggest, marquee rusher on LSU's defense in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 297 lbs At 6-3 and around 300 pounds, Winfrey has the frame to be a disruptive one-gapping type in Oklahoma's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 269 lbs The Broncos plan for the future on the edge with one of the more polished outside rushers in the class.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 27 Bubba Bolden S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 200 lbs The Dolphins have one of the better secondaries in the AFC, and Bolden would strengthen it with his versatility as a rangy, hard-hitting safety.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 28 Justyn Ross WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Ross didn't play in 2020 due to a neck injury but is set to return for the Tigers. Early in Trevor Lawrence's career Ross actually outplayed Tee Higgins for stretches.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Gardner and his experience in man coverage will make him a perfect fit in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Soph • 6'0" / 193 lbs Wilson is the sudden separator with strong ball skills Buffalo loves in its offense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M • Soph • 6'1" / 225 lbs The Buccaneers add a dynamic, powerful feature back type to add to an already loaded offense.