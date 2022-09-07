Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Anderson is the best player in college football, and he may end up being the best player to come out of Alabama during the Nick Saban era. Let that sink in for a minute.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st This isn't an indictment of Desmond Ridder, but instead the realization that the Falcons would like to get out of the "picking in the top 10" business. Landing a bona fide franchise QB is the best way to do that.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs The Seahawks' Russell Wilson contingency plan involved trading for Drew Lock and, well, not much else. Geno Smith won the starting job, but it's hard to imagine that either QB on the roster is considered the long-term answer.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Justin Fields could use some help on the offensive side of the ball, and offensive line could be a consideration here, but there's also not much depth on the interior defensive line. Carter flashed consistently last season when watching all the other draft-eligible Georgia prospects on that side of the ball, and he'll be a difference-maker at the next level, too.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets used one of their first-round picks on Sauce Gardner, who won a starting job as a rookie. It's hard not to get excited about the possibility of pairing him with Ringo, arguably the best cornerback in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd It's a recurring theme to last spring: a defensive-heavy draft at the top of the board. The Jags got things rolling last April when they took Travon Walker first overall, and they'll continue their front-seven makeover on the inside with Bresee.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Murphy looks the part, but he's not quite in the same conversation as the top edge rushers in last year's class. That said, he'd be a nice complement to the 2022 No. 2 pick, Aidan Hutchinson, in Detroit, which would make it a lot harder for offenses to double-team the former Michigan standout.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Is this too high for Smith-Njigba? Not necessarily, especially given how much better WRs are coming out of college now -- and specifically, just how good Buckeyes pass catchers have been in the NFL. Plus, the Panthers need to find Baker Mayfield as many weapons as possible, and Smith-Njigba is a consistent contributor for Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The biggest question facing Young is his slight frame. There's a reason to love nearly everything else about his game. And if Daniel Jones can't show progress under Brian Daboll, then there might be a parting of ways after the season.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski was dominant at times against Nebraska in Week 0, and if preseason is any indication, the Steelers' biggest weakness will be along the offensive line. This feels like a no-brainer.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Arik Gilbert TE Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Sure, this might be a tad high for Gilbert, but he has the chance to be special. And if Carson Wentz does indeed prove to be the guy in Washington, he'll need as many weapons as possible.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd If you built a quarterback in a lab he'd look like Will Levis. The Vikings have already moved on from Kellen Mond, the team's 2021 third-round pick, and while Kirk Cousins has been good at times, the team might be hard-pressed to pass on Levis here.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 13 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, Jalen Reagor didn't work out, and perhaps the team should be more deliberate when it comes to taking WRs in the first round. But Devonta Smith is special, and more importantly, there are needs at the position beyond Smith and A.J. Brown.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Clark Phillips III CB Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th There aren't a lot of household names in the Patriots secondary, and while that doesn't mean this unit won't be good, they'll certainly miss J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Chargers in the offseason. Phillips isn't a physical freak, but he's a smart player who is rarely out of position and feels like someone who would thrive in Bill Belichick's system.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th QB was a consideration here, but the Titans did draft Malik Willis, who begins the season behind Ryan Tannehill. And if things go as expected, Willis will rarely, if ever, see the field in 2022. Instead, we have Tennessee bolstering its pass rush with Smith, who becomes the fourth Bulldog drafted in the top half of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cards traded for Trayvon Mullen, who joins Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson, but there's not a whole lot on the depth chart behind them. And while they're young, and you could argue that their best football is in front of them, depth at the position is key in one of the toughest divisions in football.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Gervon Dexter Sr. DL Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones are difference-makers on the outside, but there's room for a playmaker inside, too. Dexter is good against both the run and the pass, and his ability to consistently get into the backfield lightens the burden for the rest of the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st After adding a WR with the No. 13 pick, the Eagles circle back here to take a running back. Is this too high to fill that position? Maybe. But this is a team with very few holes, and an offense that features a mobile QB who would certainly benefit from someone like Robinson behind him in the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th Porter balled out against Purdue, and it just reinforced what he put on tape last season. He also fills a role on a Colts team that moved on from Rock Ya-Sin in the offseason and needs to add depth at the position.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 20 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Johnson played guard in 2021 and has moved to left tackle for this season. The versatility is a plus, for sure, but he has an opportunity to prove that he's a legit NFL tackle, something the Texans could certainly use in front of Davis Mills.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyree Wilson LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Baltimore had Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston and not much else in terms of pure pass rushers. The defense, which is much healthier than a season ago, will be better, but there's room on the roster for more edge rushers, and Wilson would make sense at this point in the round.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Siaki Ika DL Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 5th A disruptive presence on the interior can wreck an offense, and to have that sort of player on a unit that includes Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson -- not to mention a criminally underrated secondary -- would spell trouble for the rest of the division. Ika is a house but moves like someone 50 pounds lighter than his listed weight of 350.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaelyn Duncan OL Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Duncan looks the part, though he'll need to add weight at the next level. And while the Cowboys need depth at WR, the loss of Tyron Smith was a reminder that there was very little margin for error along the offensive line, too. Forty-year-old Jason Peters will be the stopgap, but bolstering the unit is a priority, even after using a 2022 first-rounder on Tyler Smith.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 24 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Bobby Wagner is now with the L.A. Rams, and while former first-rounder Jordyn Brooks remains, there is room on the field for a playmaking linebacker. Simpson fits the mold of what the modern off-ball linebacker has evolved into, and it's hard to imagine his transition to the NFL won't be anything but smooth.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 25 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Quarterback could be in the mix here, for sure, but we're buying into all the hype Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill have been selling: Tua Tagovailoa is going to be much-improved this season. And if so, the team can focus on other needs, starting with edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st This team has very few holes, especially on offense. And while the TE position is solid with Gerald Everett and Donald Parham Jr., why not give Justin Herbert another playmaking target in the middle of the field? Mayer is already a first-round talent, and he could end up improving his stock with a solid 2022 campaign.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 27 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse • Soph • 6'0" / 189 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Perhaps this is the year it all comes together for Jeff Okudah, who hasn't yet lived up to his first-round pedigree in Detroit. Either way, the Lions need more playmakers at a position where journeyman Mike Hughes is poised to see a lot of snaps, at least early in the season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Andre Carter II EDGE Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th Yep, that's right, Army. Carter passes the eyeball test with flying colors, and he gets you even more excited when you see him play. The Chiefs play in the toughest division in football, in part because of the QB play. It means getting into the backfield is at a premium in the AFC West.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th We're going to keep force-feeding the Packers Round 1 wide receivers until it actually happens. Addison, a Pitt transfer, is a special talent who would flourish with Aaron Rodgers. The big question, of course, is if Rodgers will retire after the 2022 season.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Johnston is a long-strider who can eat up a cushion and consistently make plays downfield. He reminds us a little of Mike Evans in that regard, but like the Packers above, the biggest question is whether Tom Brady will call it a career after the season.