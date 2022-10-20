Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Houston could ride with Davis Mills in the future but the opportunity to take a quarterback at No. 1 overall does not come around often. The Texans have several years of control on a rookie contract.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Young was a magician in Alabama's loss to Tennessee last weekend. Some may worry about his lack of ideal size but that is less of an issue in the modern NFL. He does a good job of protecting himself and the intangibles will prevent him from failing at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chicago could toss around the idea of taking a quarterback but it is more likely that it gives Justin Field at least one more year. Anderson is another brick in the wall for the defense after adding cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington can walk away from Carson Wentz after the season with no negative ramifications. The Commanders save over $26 million toward the salary cap and bring in a quarterback with off-the-charts athletic ability. He has spent the better part of two years in a pro-style system at Kentucky.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle had a potential franchise-altering draft a year ago with book end offensive tackles, cornerback Tariq Woolen and more. The selection of Carter is obviously a sign of commitment to Geno Smith for at least one more season but no available quarterback talent justifies selection.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The jury is still out on Jeff Okudah. Detroit either has a pair of starting-caliber boundary cornerbacks or it has a replacement. Ringo checks all height, weight and speed boxes. It is a matter of establishing consistency.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OL Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Pittsburgh brought in a few new interior pieces to its offensive line but the boundary protection remains a concern. Fashanu is one of college football's biggest risers in his first year starting. There is no such thing as overinvestment in the offensive line when it comes to protecting quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta has some unsettled business at quarterback but the opportunity to select one of the perceived top options is no longer available to the franchise. Instead, the Falcons add one of the most talented defensive prospects available. Murphy has inside-out versatility and offers an entirely different skill set than Arnold Ebiketie.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 9 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Open the door and allow talented players to walk through it; that should be Houston's objective this offseason. Bresee was the nation's No. 1 overall recruit as a high school prospect and that talent is still inside of his impressive frame. The Clemson Tiger has faced tragic adversity this season but that should be his motivation.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski was ranked as a center coming out of high school but has played left tackle for Northwestern. He has five-positional flexibility and could be an All-Pro as an interior offensive line for Arizona, also serving as insurance in the event of an injury at tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jets head coach Robert Saleh had linebacker Fred Warner in San Francisco. While Simpson is not Devin Lloyd, he is a versatile talent who can impact the game in a variety of ways.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 12 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is in a contract year and Philadelphia will have to decide whether or not his play warrants a contract extension. If the Eagles go down the path of allowing him to test the market, then Johnson, of the Antonio variety, could be a response.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Chandler Jones will be on Las Vegas' roster next season but all bets are off beyond that point. Anudike-Uzomah brings depth to the position in the present and becomes a viable replacement for Jones down the road.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Jacksonville has invested in the wide receiver position with significant contracts given to Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Johnston, who has been sensational over the past few weeks, gives Trevor Lawrence more size in that room.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Would Tennessee use first-round selections on the wide receiver position in consecutive years? Probably not considering the philosophic statement it made this offseason trading A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. However, Smith-Njigba gives the Titans depth and reasonable cap constraints at wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Gonzalez DB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale needs talent at cornerback. New York is off to a fast start with one of the worst rosters in the NFC so the idea of adding exciting pieces is a dangerous proposition. Gonzalez could capitalize on pressures created by Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 17 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City sends left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to New England in exchange for Isaiah Wynn. Brown was unable to reach a long-term contract extension with the Chiefs so they may be looking for a fresh start. Wynn, who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, could be in need of a fresh start. Rather than create a gaping hole at the position, both teams solve their issues. Bill Belichick also coached Brown's father with the Browns. A look at the long-term picture shows Kansas City is cutting its costs at the wide receiver position while getting younger and more talented. The other details of this trade can be whatever makes you happy relative to your agenda.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 19 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle sends a first-round pick to Carolina in exchange for edge rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers use that selection to select Johnson, who has experience playing guard. Ikem Ekwonu is also built like a guard. The idea is getting five talented offensive line -- Taylor Moton and Austin Corbett included -- to protect Bryce Young and worrying about the rest later.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Broderick Jones OL Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Left tackle play has gone the way many expected and, while rookie Bernhard Raimann could receive a longer look, it has to be a position of focus if the Colts hope to maximize quarterback play.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow's path did not cross with Boutte's, but Ja'Marr Chase's did. As Cincinnati starts preparing for the day it pays Burrow and Chase, it moves on from Tyler Boyd in this hypothetical situation, replaces him with Boutte and saves $9 million toward the salary cap in the process.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 22 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th After adding Kelee Ringo with the first of two first-round selections, Detroit adds another tent pole in the secondary with Branch. The secondary was one of a few areas on the roster that had not been addressed heavily.

Round 1 - Pick 23 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Tyron Smith will turn 32 years old soon and his recent playing history has been maligned with injuries. In his absence, Dallas has turned to rookie Tyler Smith, who has played well. With Smith moving to left tackle, the Cowboys bring in Torrence to stabilize the offensive line. Torrence has looked like a more well-rounded player since arriving in Gainesville and reuniting with former offensive line coach Rob Sale.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Mayer is not going to test overly well but his impact on the field can not be overstated. He excels as a blocker and presents himself as a viable pass catcher. There is value in reliability and the Notre Dame tight end brings his lunch pail to work every day.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay acquires wide receiver D.J. Moore from Carolina in exchange for a first-round selection. The Packers are struggling out of the gate and there is no time or patience to waste late in Aaron Rodgers' career. Big moves are out of character for the franchise but desperate times call for desperate measures. The Panthers get a speed option to support Bryce Young.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Eli Ricks CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Some airports have strange, unexplainable direct flights and that appears to be the case with Baltimore and Tuscaloosa. The Ravens have frequently shown faith in Nick Saban's program and continues that with Ricks. Marcus Peters is in the final year of his deal and injuries have impacted that unit.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 27 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Miami wants to get opposing defenses moving sideline to sideline exploiting any false steps in the process. Respecting the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle draws defenders out of the box and that allows the Dolphins to get creative with a shiny, new weapon. Robinson is a bona fide first-round talent and he would have been the first running back drafted had he been available a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota's long-standing investment in the cornerback position continues with Smith. He does not have the high-end athletic traits that others at the position possess in this class, but his confidence leads one to believe otherwise.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jaelyn Duncan OL Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK If the present season is Tom Brady's last, then Tampa Bay will start off-loading contracts in an effort to regain financial stability and begin its rebuild. Moving on from left tackle Donovan Smith would save the team roughly $10 million toward the salary cap next season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 30 Noah Sewell LB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 253 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd New England gets a physical and versatile talent at the linebacker position as part of the offensive tackle swap.

Round 1- Pick 31 Jared Verse DE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Verse is an unfinished product but his combination of size and speed make him a tantalizing option at a crucial position. Philadelphia values depth along the lines of scrimmage and Verse certainly gives it short-term flexibility and long-term sustainability.