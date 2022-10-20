The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. There have been rumors of players who could be available in trade scenarios so those are explored in today's thought exercise. We explore how contending teams could look to upgrade their rosters over the next two weeks. As a result of those aggressive moves, Carolina ends up with three selections in the first round.
The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds, but in reverse order. These are your team's betting odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy this season. Miami's selection at No. 18 overall was forfeited.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Houston could ride with Davis Mills in the future but the opportunity to take a quarterback at No. 1 overall does not come around often. The Texans have several years of control on a rookie contract.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young was a magician in Alabama's loss to Tennessee last weekend. Some may worry about his lack of ideal size but that is less of an issue in the modern NFL. He does a good job of protecting himself and the intangibles will prevent him from failing at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Chicago could toss around the idea of taking a quarterback but it is more likely that it gives Justin Field at least one more year. Anderson is another brick in the wall for the defense after adding cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Washington can walk away from Carson Wentz after the season with no negative ramifications. The Commanders save over $26 million toward the salary cap and bring in a quarterback with off-the-charts athletic ability. He has spent the better part of two years in a pro-style system at Kentucky.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Seattle had a potential franchise-altering draft a year ago with book end offensive tackles, cornerback Tariq Woolen and more. The selection of Carter is obviously a sign of commitment to Geno Smith for at least one more season but no available quarterback talent justifies selection.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The jury is still out on Jeff Okudah. Detroit either has a pair of starting-caliber boundary cornerbacks or it has a replacement. Ringo checks all height, weight and speed boxes. It is a matter of establishing consistency.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Pittsburgh brought in a few new interior pieces to its offensive line but the boundary protection remains a concern. Fashanu is one of college football's biggest risers in his first year starting. There is no such thing as overinvestment in the offensive line when it comes to protecting quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Atlanta has some unsettled business at quarterback but the opportunity to select one of the perceived top options is no longer available to the franchise. Instead, the Falcons add one of the most talented defensive prospects available. Murphy has inside-out versatility and offers an entirely different skill set than Arnold Ebiketie.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 9
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Open the door and allow talented players to walk through it; that should be Houston's objective this offseason. Bresee was the nation's No. 1 overall recruit as a high school prospect and that talent is still inside of his impressive frame. The Clemson Tiger has faced tragic adversity this season but that should be his motivation.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski was ranked as a center coming out of high school but has played left tackle for Northwestern. He has five-positional flexibility and could be an All-Pro as an interior offensive line for Arizona, also serving as insurance in the event of an injury at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Jets head coach Robert Saleh had linebacker Fred Warner in San Francisco. While Simpson is not Devin Lloyd, he is a versatile talent who can impact the game in a variety of ways.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is in a contract year and Philadelphia will have to decide whether or not his play warrants a contract extension. If the Eagles go down the path of allowing him to test the market, then Johnson, of the Antonio variety, could be a response.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Chandler Jones will be on Las Vegas' roster next season but all bets are off beyond that point. Anudike-Uzomah brings depth to the position in the present and becomes a viable replacement for Jones down the road.
Round 1 - Pick 14
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Jacksonville has invested in the wide receiver position with significant contracts given to Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Johnston, who has been sensational over the past few weeks, gives Trevor Lawrence more size in that room.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Would Tennessee use first-round selections on the wide receiver position in consecutive years? Probably not considering the philosophic statement it made this offseason trading A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. However, Smith-Njigba gives the Titans depth and reasonable cap constraints at wide receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale needs talent at cornerback. New York is off to a fast start with one of the worst rosters in the NFC so the idea of adding exciting pieces is a dangerous proposition. Gonzalez could capitalize on pressures created by Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 17
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Kansas City sends left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to New England in exchange for Isaiah Wynn. Brown was unable to reach a long-term contract extension with the Chiefs so they may be looking for a fresh start. Wynn, who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, could be in need of a fresh start. Rather than create a gaping hole at the position, both teams solve their issues. Bill Belichick also coached Brown's father with the Browns. A look at the long-term picture shows Kansas City is cutting its costs at the wide receiver position while getting younger and more talented. The other details of this trade can be whatever makes you happy relative to your agenda.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 19
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Seattle sends a first-round pick to Carolina in exchange for edge rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers use that selection to select Johnson, who has experience playing guard. Ikem Ekwonu is also built like a guard. The idea is getting five talented offensive line -- Taylor Moton and Austin Corbett included -- to protect Bryce Young and worrying about the rest later.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Left tackle play has gone the way many expected and, while rookie Bernhard Raimann could receive a longer look, it has to be a position of focus if the Colts hope to maximize quarterback play.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Joe Burrow's path did not cross with Boutte's, but Ja'Marr Chase's did. As Cincinnati starts preparing for the day it pays Burrow and Chase, it moves on from Tyler Boyd in this hypothetical situation, replaces him with Boutte and saves $9 million toward the salary cap in the process.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 22
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
After adding Kelee Ringo with the first of two first-round selections, Detroit adds another tent pole in the secondary with Branch. The secondary was one of a few areas on the roster that had not been addressed heavily.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Tyron Smith will turn 32 years old soon and his recent playing history has been maligned with injuries. In his absence, Dallas has turned to rookie Tyler Smith, who has played well. With Smith moving to left tackle, the Cowboys bring in Torrence to stabilize the offensive line. Torrence has looked like a more well-rounded player since arriving in Gainesville and reuniting with former offensive line coach Rob Sale.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer is not going to test overly well but his impact on the field can not be overstated. He excels as a blocker and presents himself as a viable pass catcher. There is value in reliability and the Notre Dame tight end brings his lunch pail to work every day.
Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Green Bay acquires wide receiver D.J. Moore from Carolina in exchange for a first-round selection. The Packers are struggling out of the gate and there is no time or patience to waste late in Aaron Rodgers' career. Big moves are out of character for the franchise but desperate times call for desperate measures. The Panthers get a speed option to support Bryce Young.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Eli Ricks CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs
Some airports have strange, unexplainable direct flights and that appears to be the case with Baltimore and Tuscaloosa. The Ravens have frequently shown faith in Nick Saban's program and continues that with Ricks. Marcus Peters is in the final year of his deal and injuries have impacted that unit.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Miami wants to get opposing defenses moving sideline to sideline exploiting any false steps in the process. Respecting the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle draws defenders out of the box and that allows the Dolphins to get creative with a shiny, new weapon. Robinson is a bona fide first-round talent and he would have been the first running back drafted had he been available a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Minnesota's long-standing investment in the cornerback position continues with Smith. He does not have the high-end athletic traits that others at the position possess in this class, but his confidence leads one to believe otherwise.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
If the present season is Tom Brady's last, then Tampa Bay will start off-loading contracts in an effort to regain financial stability and begin its rebuild. Moving on from left tackle Donovan Smith would save the team roughly $10 million toward the salary cap next season.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 30
Noah Sewell LB
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 253 lbs
New England gets a physical and versatile talent at the linebacker position as part of the offensive tackle swap.
Round 1- Pick 31
Jared Verse DE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse is an unfinished product but his combination of size and speed make him a tantalizing option at a crucial position. Philadelphia values depth along the lines of scrimmage and Verse certainly gives it short-term flexibility and long-term sustainability.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Buffalo continues throwing logs on the fire and setting the AFC ablaze with that fearsome front.